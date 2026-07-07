AEA Investors Expands Investor Relations Presence in the Americas with Appointment of Adam Biren

Experienced Leader to Advance AEA's Capital Formation Efforts Across North America,

Deepening Investor Relationships and Expanding Reach in Underserved Regions

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEA Investors ("AEA" or the "Firm"), a leading global private investment firm, today announced that Adam Biren has joined the Firm as Partner and Head of Capital Formation – Americas within its Investor Relations & Fundraising team. In this role, he will primarily focus on capital formation efforts across North America, strengthening and expanding the Firm's investor relationships. Drawing on more than two decades of experience across private equity, alternative investments, and investor relations, Mr. Biren will work to expand AEA's LP network through a relationship-driven, solutions-oriented approach. He reports to Steve Elia, Global Head of Investor Relations & Fundraising and Partner at AEA, and will be based in the Firm's New York office.

"Adam's arrival strengthens our capital formation efforts as we continue to invest in AEA's investor relations function. He brings a deep understanding of selling multiple products through a truly partnership-oriented and consultative approach to LP relationships, built over years advising investors from both the manager and intermediary sides. We look forward to working with Adam to broaden our reach across North America, leveraging his longstanding relationships as well as a deeper focus in regions currently underserved," said Steve Elia, Global Head of Investor Relations & Fundraising and Partner at AEA.

"I'm honored to join AEA at such an exciting point in the Firm's evolution. AEA combines a distinguished heritage in the middle market with a forward-looking, multi-strategy platform, and its commitment to building enduring relationships with investors makes this an exceptional opportunity. I look forward to working closely with Steve and the team to strengthen the Firm's capital formation across North America and help drive its next chapter of growth," said Mr. Biren.

Mr. Biren joins AEA from Apollo Global Management, where he was a Managing Director responsible for leading investor coverage for the U.S. South and Southeast within Client & Product Solutions. Prior to Apollo, he was a Vice President at Evercore, where he led investor coverage for the U.S. South and Southeast within the Private Funds Group. He previously spent over six years at JPMorgan as an Executive Director in the Alternative Investments Group within the Private Bank. Earlier in his career, Mr. Biren held private equity roles at Sandell Asset Management and ICV Partners. He began his career as a Financial Analyst in Investment Banking at Houlihan Lokey. Mr. Biren holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors ("AEA") is a leading global alternative investment firm that has partnered with exceptional middle-market businesses for over 55 years. With a diversified suite of investment strategies spanning private equity and private credit, AEA has established itself as a trusted provider of comprehensive solutions to the middle market. Since its founding by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. in 1968, AEA has built an extraordinary network of investors, business leaders, operators, and advisors and a rich institutional knowledge base. Today, the firm manages approximately $19 billion in assets and operates through collaborative teams of skilled professionals around the world. Leveraging its deep expertise, extensive network, and robust resources, AEA seeks to deliver sustainable, long-term value. For more information, visit www.aeainvestors.com.

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SOURCE AEA Investors