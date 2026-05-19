Aecooly Unveils 2026 Personal Cooling Series, Redefining Portable Comfort

HONG KONG, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, personal cooling brand Aecooly introduces its 2026 cooling series. The launch features three distinct fans: the Air Mate powerful Type-C phone fan, the Click Mini portable neck fan, and the Air Gimbal portable handheld fan. The collection offers a seamless, lightweight, and comfortable experience designed to integrate effortlessly into diverse modern lifestyles.

Aecooly 2026 Personal Cooling Series

"At the core of our focus is always the human experience," said Winnie Chen, Marketing Communications Manager at Aecooly. "Technology should be like a breeze—you feel the comfort, not the burden. That is the standard this series is built on."

Air Mate Powerful Type-C Phone Fan: Plug-and-Play, Featherlight Power

The Air Mate powerful type-C phone fan redefines portability. Its core is an ultra-light 38-gram fan head that delivers a powerful cooling breeze with four adjustable speed settings. It connects directly via USB-C to draw power from smartphones, tablets, or other devices, enabling true plug-and-play convenience without a built-in battery.

For extended, cord-free use, it can be paired with an optional official grip. This combination transforms it into a full-featured, high-performance handheld fan with substantially boosted battery life, ready for all-day excursions.

Click Mini Portable Neck Fan: Ultra-Light, Secure Fit

Traditional neck fans often struggle with bulk, bounce, and hair entanglement. The Click Mini portable neck fan confronts these issues head-on. Weighing only 95 grams and roughly the size of a powder compact, it provides a wearing experience that is virtually undetectable. Its internal turbine blade and tangle-resistant air duct deliver a stream of focused, quiet airflow while effectively keeping hair out.

It offers exceptional wearing flexibility: a high-strength magnetic clip secures it firmly to a collar for stable, close-fitting airflow, or use the included lanyard for comfortable neck wear. This adaptable dual-mode system allows it to seamlessly switch between activities, providing up to 10 hours of sustained cooling on its lowest setting.

Air Gimbal Portable Handheld Fan: Adjustable Freedom, Award-Winning Design

The Air Gimbal portable handheld fan has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Red Dot and iF Design Awards for its innovative design. Its clever structure features a 220° friction-locking pivot and includes a lanyard, enabling smooth transitions between handheld, neck-worn, and desktop modes to suit various scenarios.

Engineered for performance, it delivers a powerful airflow of up to 11 m/s. Despite its robust output, it weighs only 155 grams and is powered by a 3500mAh battery that provides up to 15 hours of cordless cooling. The Air Gimbal is the versatile, high-performance companion designed to integrate effortlessly into any scenario.

Availability

The Aecooly 2026 personal cooling series is now available for purchase through the brand's official website, Amazon, and other select retail channels.

Next in Line

Aecooly's pursuit of innovation never stops. A new-generation personal cooling device — designed to deliver true cold airflow in a portable form factor — will be unveiled soon, redefining on-the-go cooling for everyday users.

Assets

High-resolution product images and additional media assets are available for download here: [Link].

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ABOUT AECOOLY

Aecooly, using the motto "Thinking Deeper, Cooling Better," provides portable cooling solutions for outdoor and city living. The brand combines effective cooling with smart design and holds over 180 global patents. Aecooly offers award-winning products and wants to set the standard for the next generation of portable comfort. Learn more at aecooly.com.

SOURCE Aecooly