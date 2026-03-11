AED Foundation and Randall Reilly partner to produce 2026 Technician Shortage Report

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation and Randall Reilly have partnered to produce a report detailing the economic effect of the technician shortage on the construction and agriculture industries.

Based in part on surveys of dealers, OEMs, technicians and technical schools to be conducted in early 2026, the report will offer an in-depth look into the causes and effects of the shortage, while also providing recruitment strategies and policy recommendations to address this critical issue.

"We are honored to partner with the AED Foundation to delve into an issue that is at the core of our mission," says Scott Miller, Randall Reilly CEO. "The work the Foundation does to address workforce shortages in construction and agriculture is truly a service to the heavy equipment industry."

"Randall Reilly's expertise in helping companies across multiple industries address their labor shortages makes them an excellent choice to do the comprehensive research necessary to get at the heart of this issue and its economic impact," says Sean Fitgerrel from AED Foundation.

The report will be available to media and other industry stakeholders immediately after the results of the research are presented at the AED Foundation Board Meeting, July 16, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif.

About AED Foundation

The AED Foundation (AEDF) is the non-profit foundation for the equipment industry and is the sister organization to Associated Equipment Distributors (AED), the international trade association for equipment distributors, manufacturers, and service providers. The AED Foundation is actively addressing the serious shortage of skilled professionals in the equipment distribution industry through expansion of its "community-based, school-to-work" school partnership strategy. AEDF is putting dealers, manufacturers, and educators together, working toward the common goal of growing a new generation of highly in demand, highly skilled, and highly rewarding technical positions in the equipment industry.

About Randall Reilly

Randall Reilly delivers effective hiring solutions for skilled labor. Equipment dealers, private fleets, and trucking companies rely on Randall Reilly to hire truck drivers, diesel and automotive technicians, warehouse professionals, and other essential frontline talent. Our solutions are powered by AI-driven technology and one of the largest proprietary data sets of drivers and technicians. Our experienced recruiting teams can fully manage or support the hiring process. By combining data intelligence, marketing innovation, and industry expertise, we help organizations solve complex talent challenges and drive growth.

