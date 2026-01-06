Aegis Aerospace Partners with United Semiconductors to Launch World's First In-Space Advanced Materials Manufacturing Facility

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Aerospace Inc., a leader in space and defense technology, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with United Semiconductors LLC to pioneer semiconductor manufacturing in space. This collaboration follows Aegis Aerospace's recent grant agreement with the Texas Space Commission to develop an in-space manufacturing platform for advanced materials in low Earth orbit (LEO).

United Semiconductors logo Aegis Aerospace CEO Stephanie Murphy and United Semiconductors Chief Technologist Dr. Partha Dutta officially pen contract to advance the manufacturing of semiconductors in space via Aegis Aerospace’s AMMP platform.

"We are thrilled to join forces with United Semiconductors," said Stephanie Murphy, CEO of Aegis Aerospace. "Together, we will accelerate the in-space manufacturing of essential semiconductor materials, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in space technology."

The Aegis Advanced Materials Manufacturing Platform (AMMP) aims to showcase the unique properties and manufacturing capabilities afforded by the microgravity environment of LEO. By leveraging United Semiconductors' established expertise as a provider to the U.S. Department of Defense, this partnership will expedite the commercialization of semiconductor manufacturing in space. As a result, Aegis Aerospace anticipates creating new job opportunities in Texas and offering this innovative service globally.

"United Semiconductors is honored to collaborate with Aegis Aerospace," stated Dr. Partha Dutta, Chief Technologist of United Semiconductors. "Our decades of experience in semiconductor manufacturing, including successful experiments aboard the International Space Station, combined with Aegis Aerospace's expertise in building and operating space infrastructure, will create a powerful partnership."

Together, Aegis Aerospace's AMMP and United Semiconductors products are believed to be the first dedicated commercial facility for in-space materials production.

About Aegis Aerospace. Aegis Aerospace Inc. is a small business that provides technical services and turn-key solutions to government and commercial customers in the space and defense industries. Formed in 2021 by combining Alpha Space and MEI Technologies, Aegis Aerospace offers over 30 years of success and innovation in technology development and engineering services, commercial space services, and other space and defense products and services. Our Space Testing as a Service (STaaS™) business model is turnkey which enables our customers to focus on their science and new technology development.

For more information, visit www.aegisaero.com.

About United Semiconductors. United Semiconductors LLC (USLLC) is a small business with its semiconductor substrate production facility in Los Alamitos, California. USLLC has been supplying the US defense sector and US national laboratories with critical substrates since 2005 for a variety of applications. USLLC is the only domestic company with the capability for 6-inch diameter substrate production of III-V binary semiconductors and the only global company with the capability for large area substrate production of III-V ternary semiconductors. In recent years, USLLC has expanded its crystal growth capabilities to establish In-Space manufacturing of bulk crystals leveraging the benefits of microgravity and space environment.

For more information, visit https://www.unitedsemiconductorsllc.com/

