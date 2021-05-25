Aegis Living Appoints Senior Vice President of Clinical and Health Services

"The last 14 months have certainly tested us, in every imaginable way, in terms of keeping our residents and teams safe and healthy," said Aegis Living President Kris Engskov. "Today, we are emerging stronger as a company and are doubling down on our commitment to helping older adults live more vibrant and full lives." Constance will help us propel this work forward in so many ways and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring her skills, experience, and vision to our team."

From the earliest days of the pandemic, Aegis Living acted quickly and proactively to put the right protocols and protections in place, ensuring it did everything possible to shield its most vulnerable from the coronavirus. The company formed a Coronavirus Advisory Council, appointed a head of Safety & Infection Control, brought in the latest virus and disease-fighting technologies, and created safe ways to bring residents and families together through its Outdoor Living Room. As it looks ahead, the company is committing to taking the next step in delivering more integrated clinical care to residents and to complement the wellness program currently in development and being piloted at Aegis Living Bellevue Overlake. Today, nearly 100% of Aegis Living residents and 90% of staff are vaccinated and the company is mandating vaccinations for all employees starting July 1.

"I often talk about the importance of weaving the quilt—bringing together the right mix of diverse talent and experience to create the best possible team for Aegis Living," said Founder, CEO, and Chairman Dwayne Clark. "We have always prided ourselves on delivering exceptional resident care and I am confident Constance's experience and drive will bring this level of care to an even higher standard, while pushing us to innovate and think in new ways."

In addition to overseeing all nursing and care, Schein will be responsible for managing and developing existing and new healthcare partnerships, enlisting new technology to improve resident care, and supporting Aegis Living general managers in hiring, developing, and retaining the best talent across Aegis Living's nursing and care teams. Schein will play an equally critical role in the development of wellness programming at Aegis Living.

Prior to joining Aegis Living, Schein served as Vice President of Clinical and Ancillary Services at Westminster Communities, one of the country's largest non-profit, senior-focused healthcare organizations. At Westminster, Constance led the nursing and care teams in its life plan and assisted living communities and was responsible for the leadership, development, and oversight of health, quality, reimbursement, and clinical Health Information Management (HIM) programs. Schein was also previously the National Director of Health Systems at The Goodman Group in Minneapolis, MN, one of the country's leading skilled nursing operators. Schein spent several years serving in a variety of senior leadership positions, including Director of Clinical Services and Director of Nursing within the Benedictine Health System (Winona, MN).

"The last year has taught us just how important our role in caring for some of our most vulnerable older adults is," said Schein. "I couldn't be more excited to continue pushing new boundaries for what is possible in senior care. The mission- and innovation-driven culture here at Aegis is the perfect place to bring this vision to reality."

Schein earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin and attended Canada's prestigious McGill University, where she received a master's in nursing. More information on Aegis Living's Senior Leadership Team can be found here.

