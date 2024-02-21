Aegis Living Kent Awarded Memory Care Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Association

First memory care community in Washington to receive certification

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Living, a leader in senior living and memory care, announced today its Kent community, Aegis Living Kent, has earned Joint Commission Memory Care Certification for Assisted Living Communities. The certification uses standards developed in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Association and helps demonstrate an assisted living community's commitment to provide high-quality, safe care for residents living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

The certification program is designed to enhance the care of residents who suffer from memory-impacting conditions and enable these residents to stay engaged in their surroundings based on their cognitive abilities and to function at the highest level possible for as long as possible. Aegis Living Kent is the first memory care community in Washington to receive this accreditation.

"When it comes to caring for residents, exceeding standards is deeply rooted in Aegis' mission and obtaining this certification underscores the Kent team's unwavering dedication to delivering the highest quality memory care services possible," said Julie Ambachew, Vice President of Clinical Services at Aegis Living.

To qualify, Aegis Living Kent underwent a rigorous onsite survey with a Joint Commission surveyor who evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including staff knowledge and competency, medication management process, observation of the staff in coordination with residents, and a safe and supportive physical environment.

"Memory care certification recognizes Aegis Living's commitment to fostering continuous improvement in patient and resident safety and quality of care," says Ken Grubbs, CNO, ACOOPS, executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. "We commend Aegis Living Kent for achieving this certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for people with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias."

These certification standards were created with input from the Alzheimer's Association, healthcare experts and providers, residents and caregivers, in accordance with Joint Commission guidelines.

Aegis Living Kent is a specialized senior assisted living community that offers exceptional memory care services for individuals with Alzheimer's and other types of dementia. Whether your loved one is in the moderate stage of cognitive decline or in the advanced stages of the disease, having specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia is crucial for their well-being and quality of life. Aegis Living Kent prioritizes creating a supportive environment where residents can feel comfortable and cared for while also engaging in activities and programs designed to stimulate their cognitive abilities and promote social interaction. The emphasis on providing nutritious food and a range of amenities is a holistic approach to memory care that focuses on both physical and emotional well-being.

For more information about the accreditation, please visit The Joint Commission website.

About Aegis Living

Aegis Living is a leader in senior assisted living and memory care. With more than 26 years of experience, Aegis Living is known for its deep expertise in supporting residents along the continuum of care, from light assistance to advanced dementia; innovative programming and a focus on upscale, purpose-built design; and an employee-centric company culture. With every community, Aegis Living creates a living environment where residents can feel at home and inspired to live life to the fullest. The privately held company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and operates 36 communities in Washington, California and Nevada, with a number of additional communities in development. For more information, visit www.aegisliving.com. Follow the company on Instagram @aegislivingseniors, LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/aegis-living/, TikTok @aegislivingseniors and Facebook at www.facebook.com/AegisLiving.

