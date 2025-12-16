Aegis Living Offers Emergency & Respite Housing for Seniors Displaced by Washington State Flooding

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As widespread flooding continues to impact communities across Washington State, Aegis Living has activated its emergency response protocol and is immediately offering respite placements for seniors who have been displaced or evacuated due to the storms.

Aegis Living communities across Washington currently have availability in both Assisted Living and Memory Care. Residents are accepted on the same day and with Emergency Relief Rates.

Respite stays include:

Fully furnished private apartments

Chef-prepared meals

Assistance with activities of daily living

Access to 24/7 trained care staff

Medication management

Engaging activities and life-enrichment programming

Flexible, short-term options designed specifically for emergency situations

Transportation support (where applicable)

"Our teams are fully mobilized and ready to support families, referral partners, hospitals, and nearby communities who need safe, immediate placement for seniors impacted by the flooding," said Dirk Burghartz, President of Aegis Living. "We've managed crises before, and our priority remains unwavering: protect and care for older adults when they are most vulnerable."

To refer or place a resident quickly, call us at 425-584-5613. To expedite assistance, callers can begin with, "I'm seeking emergency placement due to the Washington floods."

Aegis Living is coordinating closely with hospitals, discharge planners, senior centers, emergency responders, and neighboring senior living communities to ensure every displaced senior has fast access to safe, supportive housing.

SOURCE Aegis Living