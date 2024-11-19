Aegis Ventures Adds Two Leading Health Systems to the Digital Consortium

UPMC Enterprises and Vanderbilt Health Join Robust and Strategic Alliance of Health Systems Working Together to Build and Deploy Healthtech Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aegis Ventures , a New York-based venture studio, welcomed two health system partners to join the Digital Consortium. UPMC Enterprises and Vanderbilt Health join a strategic alliance of nine systems announced earlier this year: Endeavor Health, Indiana University Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Northwell Health, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Sharp HealthCare, and Stanford Health Care. These 11 systems will work together with the common goal of reimagining the healthcare experience for all stakeholders through an innovative health system-led approach to build and invest in new technologies.

The Digital Consortium launched in April 2024 on the heels of three years of collaboration between Northwell Health and Aegis Ventures. This initial alliance resulted in the development and growth of four companies spanning patient engagement, AI-enabled diagnostics, workflow automation, and empathetic AI. Grounded in efforts to transform healthcare and improve overall health outcomes for patients, the partnerships with UPMC Enterprises and Vanderbilt Health will accelerate the consortium's pipeline of companies launching in the coming year.

"We launched the Digital Consortium on the founding premise that health systems should be in the driver's seat when it comes to innovation," said Dr. John Noseworthy, Emeritus President and CEO of Mayo Clinic, and chairman of the Digital Consortium. "By aligning incentives between innovators and health systems, we create sustainable technologies that are better for patients, providers, and administrators."

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, UPMC Enterprises is the innovation, commercialization, and venture capital arm of UPMC , a world-renowned academic medical center and insurer that is committed to shaping the way future health systems operate through clinical and technological innovation and research. With a strong track record of building new businesses that improve the patient experience as well as quality, access and cost of care. UPMC Enterprises has more than 40 active investments in early to late stage growth companies. UPMC Enterprises' focus on clinician-scientist and health system-led innovation aligns closely with the goals of the Digital Consortium.

Vanderbilt Health, based in Nashville Tenn., is a part of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, one of the largest and most prominent academic medical centers in the Southeast. As an academic medical center, Vanderbilt Health has focused on launching creative solutions in areas such as pharmacy, supply chain, and employer health services, bringing a track record of business building to the Digital Consortium.

"I'm thrilled to welcome UPMC Enterprises and Vanderbilt Health to the Digital Consortium," said John Beadle, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Aegis Ventures. "These new partners are already putting innovation at the center of what they do. By combining their knowledge with that of our existing health system partners, we have the ability to make a real difference in the solutions that are being created across both healthcare and technology."

The current healthcare landscape consists of many healthcare technology companies creating solutions in search of a problem. Aegis' Digital Consortium is built on the foundation that health systems need to be at the forefront of innovation. Through collaboration, the consortium's 11 members will work directly with Aegis to understand the problems they want to address and co-develop, invest in, and deploy tailored healthtech solutions that solve those problems.

About Aegis Ventures

Aegis Ventures is a next-generation startup studio that partners with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to originate, launch, and scale transformative companies. The Aegis platform brings together market-shaping ideas, permanent growth capital, and ambitious individuals driven to solve major societal problems. Aegis aims to build companies with the capacity for vast impact, with an initial focus on artificial intelligence and digital health. Within these verticals, Aegis targets the creation of companies that leverage technology to better optimize tradeoffs between quality, access, and cost, focusing on innovations that promote seamless continuity of care, patient empowerment, and better-informed clinical decision-making. To learn more about Aegis, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

