Aegis Ventures Releases New Whitepaper on Why AI Could Unlock Larger Venture Outcomes in Medtech

Medical devices are increasingly defined by software, with value moving from hardware to real-world data and AI-driven intelligence delivering guidance and interpretation

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Ventures, a next-generation startup studio that partners with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to originate, launch, and scale transformative companies, today released a new whitepaper, Medical Devices in the AI Era, examining why medical devices have historically underperformed in venture portfolios, and why the next decade is likely to look different.

Medical devices have produced some of the most important companies in healthcare, yet sparse venture-scale outcomes. Over the past two decades, very few venture-backed medical device companies have exited above $1 billion, with most requiring long, capital-intensive development cycles of more than ten years from founding to exit.

Even as healthcare's share of U.S. venture capital has grown from ~21% to over 32% since 2018, medical devices have remained flat at 2–3% of overall investment. The new Aegis whitepaper posits that the conditions which produced this gap are beginning to shift.

"The next era of medtech will be defined by platforms that combine sensing technologies, AI, and real-world data to generate clinically meaningful insights over time," said John Beadle, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Aegis Ventures. "As these structural shifts converge, we believe medical devices can evolve into platforms that expand across clinical applications, make specialist-level insight accessible in more care settings, and generate proprietary data that improves performance and creates advantages that become increasingly difficult to replicate. While AI does not reduce all of the barriers that make medtech challenging to build, for companies that get it right, it can meaningfully raise the ceiling for both impact and scale, enabling a new generation of medtech companies to support a more intelligent, proactive model of medicine."

The Aegis whitepaper identifies three AI-driven structural shifts already reshaping the medical device category:

expanding total addressable markets, such as a single sensing platform supporting multiple clinical applications tapping into higher-value clinical workflows, such as AI-guided systems that allow generalists to perform tasks previously reserved for specialists building compounding data advantages, with devices that create proprietary datasets tied to real-world usage and outcomes

Taken together, these shifts suggest that while the category remains difficult to build in, the ceiling for outcomes is rising meaningfully, with the potential to generate larger venture-scale companies than the category has historically produced.

Aegis points to its own portfolio companies as examples of these shifts.

Optain Health has built an AI-powered retinal imaging platform to enable primary care providers to identify eye and cardiovascular diseases earlier than the traditional specialist referral pathway typically allows. While currently deployed for diabetic retinopathy screening, there is promising potential to expand Optain's clinical utility to assess additional types of disease by developing new algorithms, while using the same hardware.

Wavelet Medical, another Aegis portfolio company, uses AI to non-invasively capture and reconstruct EEG signals through the mother's abdomen to identify signs of fetal distress in real-time. The platform leverages sensors, data, and AI in service of reducing brain injury at birth and unnecessary C-sections.

The Aegis whitepaper Medical Devices in the AI Era is available now at https://aegisventures.com/insights/medical-devices-in-the-ai-era

About Aegis Ventures

Aegis Ventures is a next-generation startup studio that partners with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to originate, launch, and scale transformative companies. The Aegis platform brings together market-shaping ideas, permanent growth capital, and ambitious individuals who are driven to solve major societal problems. We aim to build companies with the capacity for vast impact, with an initial focus on artificial intelligence and health technology. Within these verticals, Aegis seeks to create companies that use technology to transform healthcare quality, access, and cost, focusing on innovations that promote seamless continuity of care, patient empowerment, and better-informed clinical decision-making. In parallel with launching our first six successful portfolio companies over the last several years, Aegis has created the Digital Consortium, a group of fourteen leading health systems that will partner with Aegis to co-develop, invest in, and launch new companies. To learn more about Aegis, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Aegis Venture Partners LLC