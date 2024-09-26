Aegis Ventures Welcomes Commercial Growth and Strategy Leader to Accelerate Commercialization with Health System Partners

Molly O'Neill, an experienced healthcare system and digital health executive, joins the Aegis leadership team as Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Ventures , a New-York-based venture studio, announced the addition of Molly O'Neill , Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer, to lead the studio's efforts in collaboration with leading health systems across the country.

O'Neill has held leadership roles at major health systems, including Chief Strategic Planning Officer at Duke University Health System, SVP and Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Ascension Health Care Network, and SVP, Business Development at Tenet Healthcare. Most recently, she helped lead Medforth Global Healthcare Education Group's exit to Carlyle as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, and Proteus Digital Health's exit to Otsuka as Chief Commercial Officer. O'Neill has served as an advisor and board member to numerous early-stage healthcare companies.

O'Neill brings to Aegis a deep understanding of health system operations and where innovative technologies can be integrated into their process, workflow, and care delivery. "I've spent my career scaling the growth of disruptive solutions inside complex healthcare organizations," said O'Neill. "What truly motivates me is the work that Aegis is doing hand-in-hand with health systems at the intersection of technology and real patient application, co-creating solutions with them."

By bringing together the brightest minds in healthcare and technology, Aegis is supporting health system-led transformative change. O'Neill joins a robust leadership team at Aegis, including Dr. David Feinberg, Chairman of Oracle Health, Dr. John Noseworthy, CEO Emeritus of Mayo Clinic, John Beadle, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and most recently , Murray Brozinsky, Partner of Aegis Ventures and former CEO of Conversa Health.

"Molly will oversee Aegis's health system relationships through the Digital Consortium, and her addition to the team couldn't have come at a better time," said Dr. John Noseworthy, Emeritus President and CEO of Mayo Clinic and Chairman of the Aegis Digital Consortium. "With strong relationships between technologists and health system leaders, health systems can be the ones to drive the future of health. Molly will be leading these relationships and helping us refine this unified approach to creating real transformation in healthcare through collaborative efforts."

About Aegis Ventures

Aegis Ventures is a next-generation venture studio that partners with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to originate, launch, and scale transformative companies. The Aegis platform brings together market-shaping ideas, permanent growth capital, and ambitious individuals driven to solve major societal problems. Aegis aims to build companies with the capacity for vast impact, with an initial focus on artificial intelligence and digital health. Within these verticals, Aegis targets the creation of companies that leverage technology to better optimize quality, access, and cost, focusing on innovations that promote seamless continuity of care, patient access, and better-informed clinical decision-making. To learn more about Aegis, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

