Aegis Ventures Welcomes Digital Health Leader to Support Healthcare Transformation Efforts

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Ventures, a New York-based venture studio, announced that Murray Brozinsky has joined as a Partner on its leadership team. Brozinsky has been integral in launching, leading, and exiting several successful health technology companies, including Healthline (health education for consumers), Talix (risk and quality solutions for value-based care), and most recently, Conversa Health (automated care for patients).

As Conversa's CEO, Brozinsky navigated the company through COVID-19, hypergrowth, and its merger with Amwell, a leading hybrid care enablement platform, where he also served as CSO. Under his leadership, Conversa was honored as Best Remote Diagnostics Company at the Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards, Leading AI-Chatbot for Self-Triage by CBInsights, Best Patient Engagement Solution by Forrester, and landed on the Inc. 5000. Brozinsky was named one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs by Technology Innovators Magazine in 2022 and 2021.

Brozinsky joins Aegis at a time of multidimensional expansion and growth as the company pursues its mission of applying advanced technologies to drive healthcare transformation in partnership with America's leading healthcare systems. His addition to the Aegis leadership team builds on the launch of the Aegis Digital Consortium, a strategic alliance of nine leading regional healthcare systems that partner with Aegis to co-develop, invest in, and deploy healthtech solutions to address healthcare's most pressing problems. In addition to leading Aegis' new venture creation activities, Brozinsky will play a key strategic role across the Aegis ecosystem of companies.

"I'm passionate about creating companies at the intersection of compassion and computation, working with like-minded people to build purpose-built solutions that improve lives," said Brozinsky. "Healthcare is at the precipice of a profound transformation from reactive to proactive care, fueled by recent advancements in AI. Aegis is in the vanguard of this revolution, uniquely listening to and partnering with health systems to inform how we can best use technology to re-envision health and care. I'm excited to join the Aegis team to help grow and co-create the next cohort of game-changing healthtech companies."

Since its inception, Aegis has pursued a strategy grounded in collaboration with health systems as the foundation for technological innovation in healthcare. Through partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, Aegis is on a journey to create groundbreaking solutions to redefine healthcare delivery for the 21st century. Brozinsky's diverse experience across healthcare and technology will enhance Aegis' ability to create and grow companies that improve access, outcomes, and healthcare economics.

"I have known Murray for several years, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Aegis ecosystem as a Partner. Murray has an exceptional track record as a healthtech CEO and entrepreneur and has been a recognized strategic thought partner to leading health systems on digital transformation. There has never been a more exciting moment to build new companies in healthtech. As we embark upon a period of accelerated growth, I'm excited to work with Murray to build out the next generation of Aegis companies," shared John Beadle, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Aegis Ventures.

Brozinsky joins Aegis' other inspirational healthcare industry leaders, including Dr. David Feinberg, Chairman of Oracle Health and Dr. John Noseworthy, former CEO of Mayo Clinic.

