AEi expands its coverage in China signing a distribution agreement with Wincomm

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEi, part of Mycronic Group, the leading provider of Camera Assembly and Test solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of WinComm as its distributor. Under the agreement, Wincomm will distribute AEi's complete range of solutions throughout China.

Andrew Wang 王胜月, General Manager of WinComm, commented: "We are excited to work with AEi, the global leader of CMAT and PCT solutions, to provide reliable solutions for safe and intelligent driving. We have been rooted in automotive electronics manufacturing solutions for many years, I believe that our cooperation will provide the best solution for participants in the Chinese market at a time when the greatest changes in new automotive technologies are coming."

"It is a great pleasure to work with Wincomm," said Jean-Marc Peallat, General Manager of AEi. "Our solutions, Camera Active Alignment System (CMAT) and our Post Cure Test modules (PCT) are a great addition and fit to Wincomm's impressive product line. I am sure that their experienced teams and the quality of their service will vastly contribute to maintaining our leading position in Active Alignment solutions for the automotive industry, and continue the growth of our market share with Chinese Tier 1 suppliers. This partnership is a key milestone in our development."

Wincomm has been committed to offering customers the most competitive value-added solutions since its establishment. Wincomm has a strong team of sales and technical professionals serving automotive Tier 1 suppliers.

About AEi

AEi, part of Mycronic Group, is the market leader of automated camera and sensor assembly and test equipment for the automotive market. It is complemented by our dedicated and newly enhanced PCT system or Post-Cure Test system. Our industry leadership is built on a symbiotic combination of optical alignment algorithms, and sequential processing all within a compact design. Bringing these compelling elements together ensures our products deliver the best financial returns in the industry. For more information about AEi, visit www.aeiboston.com.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

About Wincomm

Wincomm is a professional distributor in the application support, sales and service of assembly and test equipment solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry. Wincomm provides complete solutions to meet high-reliability automation requirements by leveraging its portfolio of advanced assembly and test platforms for semiconductor, PCBA, and sensor module. These best-in-class equipment sets help customers keep high quality, improve efficiency and lower overall costs of manufacturing. Wincomm maintains offices in south China, central China and operations center is located in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China.

