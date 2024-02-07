Aembit Elevates Data Security Standards with SOC 2 Type II Compliance Achievement

First Workload IAM Company to Comply With Type I Now Advances to Type II, Signifying Continuous Controls and Operational Reliability

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aembit , the Workload Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform that enables DevOps and security teams to discover, manage, enforce and audit access between workloads, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance following an expansive audit conducted by Sensiba .

SOC 2, or Service Organization Control 2, is a voluntary compliance framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It is designed to ensure that service organizations manage and protect customer data in accordance with certain criteria, primarily related to security, availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Unlike SOC 2 Type I, achieved by Aembit last year and which focuses on the suitability of system design at a specific point in time, SOC 2 Type II evaluates the adequacy of design and the operational efficacy of these systems over a significant period, typically spanning six to 12 months. The process scrutinizes various aspects, including infrastructure, software, personnel, data management, and the procedures that govern these components.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is not merely fulfilling a regulatory formality," said David Goldschlag, co-founder and CEO of Aembit. "It's a rigorous, in-depth analysis of our security controls over time, validating our commitment to protect user data with the utmost diligence and integrity."

As businesses increasingly rely on cloud computing, SOC 2 Type II compliance becomes a critical factor for vendors in providing confidence to stakeholders regarding the protection and confidentiality of their data. Applications, APIs, and services are increasingly integrated into the core functions of businesses like Aembit, so users rightfully expect assurances that their data is managed with the highest degrees of security and reliability.

The Type II report, which identified "no exceptions" and thus was issued a "clean" audit opinion from Sensiba, is a testament to Aembit's dedication to implementing comprehensive and effective safeguards.

"This certification goes beyond showcasing our security measures," said Kevin Sapp, co-founder and CTO of Aembit. "It reflects our proactive approach to risk management and our capacity to respond to evolving security challenges."

For more information about Aembit, visit aembit.io .

Press Contact:

Apurva Dave

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Aembit