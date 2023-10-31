Aembit Receives Investment from CrowdStrike to Stop Breaches by Bringing Zero Trust to Workload Access

CrowdStrike Falcon Fund Invests and Forms Partnership with Aembit to Help Drive Identity Security through Workload Identity and Access Management

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aembit , the Workload Identity and Access Management (IAM) Company, today announced an investment by CrowdStrike, via its strategic investment vehicle, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. CrowdStrike's investment closes Aembit's previously announced seed funding round from Ballistic Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Okta Ventures. As part of that investment, Aembit and CrowdStrike will partner on a technical integration with go-to-market alignment. This partnership will help provide customers with a comprehensive Zero Trust strategy by assessing the identity and health of workloads before permitting access to sensitive resources.

"Zero Trust principles are beginning to influence workload-to-workload deployments, similar to how they influence user access to resources," said David Goldschlag, CEO and co-founder of Aembit. "The combination of workload identity, risk assessment, and policy-based access allows enterprises to provide sophisticated identity security across their applications without burdening their development and operations teams. We are excited to be partnering with CrowdStrike to bring Aembit's Workload IAM approach to the enterprise."

Enterprise applications are becoming more distributed, as they include software the enterprise develops, databases, and APIs from customers and partners. Despite this complexity, many companies rely on secrets and secret managers for workload-to-workload access which are brittle, hard to manage, and do not allow for the creation, enforcement, and auditing of workload access policies. Furthermore, while workloads have identities and continually changing security postures as users do, the technical means and workflows to manage them are radically different.

To solve this, Aembit has pioneered one of the first cloud services for workload identity and access management (IAM). Aembit cryptographically identifies workloads based on a range of characteristics including attestation, assesses their security posture, and defines conditional access policies that determine workload access rights. Aembit also eliminates static workload identity secrets, removes the need for developers to code workload-to-workload authorization, and makes it easy to centralize visibility and control. With Aembit, enterprises manage access, not secrets.

"Identity is a critical pillar to securing the modern enterprise at each layer of the stack," said Gur Talpaz, vice president of corporate development at CrowdStrike and head of Falcon Fund. "As cloud adoption has proliferated, the complexity associated with managing federated workloads at each layer has become daunting and resulted in significant exposure. Aembit enables enterprises to take control of their machine identity access management and scale their security programs within their rapidly expanding cloud estate. We are excited to partner with the Aembit team to bring joint solutions to our customers."

The CrowdStrike Falcon Fund is a cross-stage investment fund and the largest corporate venture arm in the cybersecurity industry. The program is designed to build an ecosystem of next-generation security leaders that share a common mission through a unique combination of investment and deep technical integrations with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, giving CrowdStrike customers access to cutting-edge third-party capabilities.

