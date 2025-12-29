AEON Partners with United Stables to Power Real-World Payments and x402 AI-Native Settlement

HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the foundational payment and settlement layer built for the new AI economy, today announced a partnership with United Stables ($U), a next-generation stablecoin designed to enable seamless value flow across payments, trading, and autonomous systems. Through this collaboration, AEON Pay now supports $U for real-world crypto payments, while AEON's x402 Facilitator integrates $U as a settlement asset on BNB Chain, bridging everyday commerce and AI economy.

Bringing $U Into Everyday Spending

With this integration, users can now pay with $U across a wide range of real-world scenarios using AEON Pay, AEON's Web3 mobile payment product. By scanning a merchant's QR code, users can spend $U for offline shopping, dining, and daily purchases, while merchants receive local fiat settlement seamlessly.

AEON Pay currently supports offline payments at over 50 million merchants across Southeast Asia, Nigeria, Mexico, Brazil, Georgia, and Peru, with continued expansion planned across Africa and Latin America. The addition of $U extends its utility beyond digital finance, positioning it as a practical medium of exchange for everyday life.

AEON Pay is accessible via the Telegram MiniApp , as well as through integrations with leading wallets and platforms including Bitget Wallet, Binance Wallet, OKX Wallet, Solana Pay, OKX Pay, TokenPocket, KuCoin, and Bybit.

Powering AI-Native Settlement With x402 Standard

The collaboration also brings $U into AEON's AI payment stack. AEON's x402 Facilitator will support $U as a settlement asset on BNB Chain, enabling AI agents to transact autonomously using a stable, liquid unit of account.

AEON has been an early pioneer of AI payment standards such as x402 and ERC-8004, building infrastructure that allows intelligent agents to request, verify, and settle payments on-chain while connecting directly to real-world merchants. With $U integrated into this flow, AI agents gain access to a stablecoin purpose-built for fluid value movement between humans, applications, and autonomous systems.

Expanding the Real-World Use and AI Economy Together

U is designed to unify fragmented liquidity across use cases, from payments and DeFi to institutional settlement and AI-driven automation. By integrating $U into AEON's global payment network and AI settlement infrastructure, this partnership connects on-chain liquidity with real-world commerce at scale.

AEON currently operates one of the largest crypto payment settlement networks using QR codes and bank transfers, serving over 20 million merchants and 200,000 users within four months of launch. Its payment infrastructure processes nearly 1 million transactions per month, with over $29 million in monthly volume across 50 million real-world merchants.

By combining AEON's real-world payment reach and AI settlement capabilities with U's next-generation stablecoin design, the partnership advances a future where stable value can move seamlessly across people, merchants, and autonomous AI,turning both everyday payments and AI commerce into a unified economic layer.

About U

$U is a next-generation stablecoin backed by fully fluid assets, designed to unify fragmented liquidity across trading, payments, DeFi, institutional settlement, and AI-driven autonomous systems. It is the embodiment of a "fluid" future where value flows seamlessly between humans and AI.

About AEON

AEON is the foundational payment and settlement layer built for the new AI economy. By pioneering support for emerging AI payment standards like x402 and ERC-8004, AEON is actively reshaping the internet's production relations. Its AI payment and Web3 Mobile Payment solutions AEON Pay have processed 994k transactions with $29M+ in volume across 50M real-world merchants in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

With the massive shift from the attention economy to the call-based economy, AEON provides the financial backbone required to power the next-gen agentic commerce at scale, and accelerate real-world adoption of crypto and AI.

Website | X | Telegram | Medium | AEON Pay

SOURCE AEON