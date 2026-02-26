AEON Releases 2025 Payment Data, Highlighting Growth of AI-Native Payments

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the foundational payment and settlement layer for the new AI economy, today released its 2025 payment performance data, highlighting the accelerating demand for AI-native and crypto-based payment infrastructure.

By the end of 2025, AEON's AI Payment and Web3 Mobile Payment solution, AEON Pay, had processed 5.7 million transactions totaling over $263 million in volume, serving 1.81 million users worldwide, with an average of 80,000+ new users added per month.

In 2025, AEON also confirmed that x402 data integration has gone live on BNB Chain, with 304.89k transactions and $3.8M in volume already verifiable directly on-chain via BNB x402scan. The integration provides on-chain receipts for x402 activity and establishes the foundation for an open, transparent and trackable standard for AI payment transaction flows across BNB Chain, reinforcing AEON's commitment to verifiable AI-native financial infrastructure.

These results reflect the early formation of an AI-driven economy, where value creation is increasingly driven by autonomous systems, AI agent execution, and continuous AI payment on-chain activity. As AI transitions from generating content to performing tasks and making decisions, financial infrastructure must evolve to support large-scale transactions for AI, automated settlement, and non-human economic participants.

AEON is building this infrastructure by positioning itself as the payment and settlement layer designed specifically for the AI economy, enabling AI-native payments, high-frequency microtransactions, on-chain agent identity, and global fiat settlement that connects AI systems directly to real-world commerce.

As AI continues to reshape production relations and economic models, AEON is building the foundational payment and settlement infrastructure required to support this transformation at scale.

About AEON

AEON is the foundational payment and settlement layer built for the new AI economy. By pioneering support for emerging AI payment standards like x402 and ERC-8004, AEON is actively reshaping the internet's production relations. By 2025, its AI payment and Web3 Mobile Payment solutions AEON Pay have processed 5.7M transactions with $263M+ in volume across 50M real-world merchants in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

With the massive shift from the attention economy to the call-based economy, AEON provides the financial backbone required to power the next-gen agentic commerce at scale, and accelerate real-world adoption of crypto and AI.

