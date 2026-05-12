AEP ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK WITH A FORWARD COMPONENT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today announced the commencement of a registered underwritten offering of $2,600,000,000 of shares of its common stock. Subject to certain conditions, all shares are expected to be borrowed by the forward counterparties (as defined below) (or their respective affiliates) from third parties and sold to the underwriters and offered in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.

In connection with the offering, AEP expects to enter into forward sale agreements with each of Bank of America, N.A., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (the "forward counterparties") under which AEP will agree to issue and sell to the forward counterparties an aggregate of $2,600,000,000 of shares of its common stock at an initial forward sale price per share equal to the price per share at which the underwriters purchase the shares in the offering, subject to certain adjustments, upon physical settlement of the forward sale agreements. In addition, the underwriters of the offering expect to be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $390,000,000 of shares of AEP's common stock upon the same terms. If the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares, AEP expects to enter into additional forward sale agreements with the forward counterparties with respect to the additional shares.

Settlement of the forward sale agreements is expected to occur on or prior to May 31, 2028. AEP may, subject to certain conditions, elect cash settlement or net share settlement for all or a portion of its rights or obligations under the forward sale agreements.

If AEP elects physical settlement of the forward sale agreements, it expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include capital contributions to its utility subsidiaries, acquisitions and/or repayment of debt.

The offering will be made under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such jurisdiction. The offer may be made only by means of a prospectus and the related prospectus supplement. Copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting:

BofA Securities by email at [email protected] , or by mail at NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department;

, or by mail at NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by email at [email protected] , or by mail at Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282; or

, or by mail at Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC by mail at Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014

ABOUT AEP

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) is committed to improving our customers' lives with reliable, affordable power. We plan to invest $78 billion from 2026 through 2030 to enhance service for customers and support the growing energy needs of our communities. Our nearly 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electric transmission system with 40,000 line miles, along with more than 252,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse owned and contracted generating capacity. We are focused on safety and operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders and bringing opportunity to our service territory through economic development and community engagement. Our family of companies includes AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit aep.com.

This report made by the Registrants contains forward-looking statements, and for the Registrants other than Parent, this report contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These matters are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this document are presented as of the date of this document. Except to the extent required by applicable law, management undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changes in economic conditions, electric market demand and demographic patterns in AEP's service territory; the economic impact of increased global conflicts and trade tensions, and the adoption or expansion of economic sanctions, tariffs, trade restrictions or changes in trade policy; inflationary or deflationary interest rate trends; new legislation or regulations adopted in the states in which we operate or federal legislation or regulations adopted that alters the regulatory framework or that prevents the timely recovery of costs and investments; volatility and disruptions in financial markets precipitated by any cause, including fiscal and monetary policy or instability in the banking industry; particularly developments affecting the availability or cost of capital to finance new capital projects and refinance existing debt; the availability and cost of funds to finance working capital and capital needs, particularly (a) if expected sources of capital such as proceeds from the sale of tax credits and anticipated securitizations do not materialize or do not materialize at the level anticipated, and (b) during periods when the time lag between incurring costs and recovery is long and the costs are material; changing demand for electricity, including large load contractual commitments; the risks and uncertainties associated with wildfires, including damages caused by wildfires, the extent of each Registrant's liability in connection with wildfires, investigations and outcomes associated with legal proceedings, demands or similar actions, inability to recover wildfire costs through insurance or through rates and the impact on financial condition and the reputation of each Registrant; the impact of extreme weather conditions, natural disasters and catastrophic events such as storms, hurricanes, wildfires and drought conditions that pose significant risks including potential litigation and the inability to recover significant damages and restoration costs incurred; limitations or restrictions on the amounts and types of insurance available to cover losses that might arise in connection with natural disasters, wildfires or operations; the cost of fuel and its transportation, the creditworthiness and performance of parties who supply and transport fuel and the cost of storing and disposing of used fuel, including coal ash and SNF; the availability of fuel and necessary generation capacity and the performance of generation plants; the ability to recover fuel and other energy costs through regulated or competitive electric rates; the ability to plan for, develop, construct, acquire, or integrate a broad range of generation and energy storage resources, as well as related transmission and distribution infrastructure, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, permits, and incentives; complying with cost caps and other regulatory or contractual requirements; and recovering associated costs and earning an appropriate return while meeting reliability, affordability, environmental, and customer–service obligations; the disruption of AEP's business operations due to impacts of economic or market conditions, costs of compliance with potential government regulations, electricity usage, supply chain issues, customers, service providers, vendors and suppliers caused by natural disasters or other events; construction and development risks associated with the completion of the 2026-2030 capital investment plan, including shortages or delays in labor, materials, equipment or parts; prolonged or recurring U.S. federal government shutdowns could adversely affect AEP's operations, regulatory approvals, financial performance and could cause volatility in the capital markets which may interrupt our access to capital; new legislation, litigation or government regulation, including changes to tax laws and regulations, oversight of nuclear generation, evolving environmental standards, energy commodity trading and new or modified requirements related to emissions of sulfur, nitrogen, mercury, carbon, soot or PM and other substances that could impact the continued operation, cost recovery and/or profitability of generation plants and related assets; the impact of tax legislation or associated Department of Treasury guidance, including potential changes to existing tax incentives, on capital plans, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows or credit ratings; the risks before, during and after generation of electricity associated with the fuels used or the by-products and wastes of such fuels, including coal ash and SNF; timing and resolution of pending and future rate cases, negotiations and other regulatory decisions, including rate or other recovery of new investments in generation, distribution and transmission service and environmental compliance; resolution of litigation or regulatory proceedings or investigations; the ability to efficiently manage and recover operation, maintenance and development project costs; prices and demand for power generated and sold in wholesale markets; changes in technology, including new, developing, alternative or distributed sources of generation and energy storage; the ability to recover through rates any remaining unrecovered investment in generation units that may be retired before the end of their previously projected useful lives; volatility and changes in markets for coal and other energy-related commodities, particularly changes in the price of natural gas; the impact of changing expectations and demands of customers, regulators, investors and stakeholders, including development, adoption, and use of AI by us, our customers and our third party vendors and evolving expectations related to sustainability; customer affordability considerations may impact regulatory recovery outcomes and future rate design; changes in utility regulation, policies, methodologies for evaluating and approving load interconnection, and the allocation of costs within RTOs including ERCOT, PJM and SPP and the impacts of potential market changes within those RTOs; changes in the creditworthiness of the counterparties with contractual arrangements, including participants in the energy trading market; actions of rating agencies, including changes in ratings impacting the cost of debt; geopolitical developments continue to create uncertainty in global energy markets and have contributed to increased volatility in fuel supply and pricing. Shifts in global market conditions and broader supply-chain pressures may influence natural gas prices, power-generation economics and customer demand patterns; the impact of volatility in the capital markets on the value of the investments held by the pension, OPEB and nuclear decommissioning trust funds and a captive insurance entity and the impact of such volatility on future funding requirements; accounting standards periodically issued by accounting standard-setting bodies; the ability to successfully defend against cybersecurity threats; other risks and unforeseen events, including wars and military conflicts, the effects of terrorism (including increased security costs), embargoes, labor strikes impacting material supply chains, global information technology disruptions and other catastrophic events; the ability to attract and retain the requisite work force and key personnel, including senior management.

SOURCE American Electric Power