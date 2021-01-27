AEP Included In Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index For Third Consecutive Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) is recognized in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which highlights companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data and advancing women's equality. This is the third consecutive year AEP has been included in the index.

The GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender data reporting. This year's GEI is based upon scoring in five metrics: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; sexual harassment policies; and pro-women brand. AEP was included for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars. The index includes 380 companies from 11 industries headquartered across 44 countries and regions.

"AEP is pleased to be recognized again for our ongoing commitment to gender equality and data transparency," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Diversity, equity and inclusion are key parts of our business strategy. AEP continually examines the best ways to support and empower women in the workplace, while also acting as a catalyst for change in our communities."

AEP is an active participant in several equality and diversity initiatives including Paradigm for Parity, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge and the Columbus Commitment: Achieving Pay Equity. In 2020, AEP also was named one of the Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Learn more about AEP's diversity, equity and inclusion strategy.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

