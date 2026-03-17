AEP Names Brian Abraham to Lead Appalachian Power, Aaron Walker Appointed to Nuclear Development Organization Role

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Brian Abraham president and chief operating officer of Appalachian Power (APCo) to align with the company's strategy to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders across its service territory. Abraham will join the company April 13 and will report to Bill Fehrman, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"Our focus in West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee is to partner with legislators, regulators and community leaders to develop state-focused solutions that balance their energy priorities with reliability and affordability," Fehrman said. "Brian's legal and public policy expertise, deep commitment to Appalachia and established partnerships within the region will bring a fresh perspective. We are confident Brian is the right choice to lead the nearly 2,900 employees in APCo's territory and to collaborate with our valued stakeholders."

Abraham will succeed Aaron Walker, who will serve as vice president, Engineering and Quality, Nuclear Development. Walker will report to Alicia Knapp, president, Nuclear Development. Walker has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and has held several leadership roles with AEP, including vice president, Distribution Operations, APCo, and plant manager, Rockport Plant.

"Aaron is a respected leader with strong operational expertise in generation and project management. His skills will be an asset to our Nuclear Development organization and their work to develop advanced nuclear solutions to benefit our customers. We are grateful to have him as part of our Nuclear Development organization's leadership team where he will help shape the future of this important part of our business," Fehrman said.

Abraham currently serves as chief of staff to West Virginia Senator Jim Justice. He was appointed chief of staff during Justice's second term as governor of West Virginia and continued in the same role when Justice was elected senator. Prior to serving as chief of staff, he was general counsel for the Justice Administration.

"As a West Virginia native, I understand both the region and the responsibility that comes with serving our communities," Abraham said. "I look forward to working with the APCo team to listen to and work with our stakeholders to create affordable energy solutions that best fit the needs of our communities in Appalachia and generate opportunity for our customers."

Abraham has extensive litigation experience and has represented businesses, individuals and government agencies. Previously, he was the elected prosecuting attorney for Logan County, a position he held from 1999 until 2009. Abraham also previously served as a special assistant United States attorney for Kentucky and Tennessee.

Abraham is a United States Army veteran and recently retired as brigadier general after 22 years of service. He previously served on active duty in Iraq with XVIII Airborne Corps as an operational law officer and as a prosecutor of insurgents. He also served as trial counsel for the 101st Airborne Division. Most recently, Abraham served as the special assistant adjutant general with the West Virginia National Guard.

Abraham received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Fairmont State University, a master's degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College and a Juris Doctor from West Virginia University.

About AEP

AEP is committed to improving our customers' lives with reliable, affordable power. We expect to invest $72 billion from 2026 through 2030 to enhance service for customers and support the growing energy needs of our communities. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electric transmission system with approximately 40,000 line miles, along with more than 252,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse owned and contracted generating capacity. We are focused on safety and operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders and bringing opportunity to our service territory through economic development and community engagement. Our family of companies includes AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE American Electric Power