AEP Names Maryam S. Brown President and COO of Indiana Michigan Power

Steve Baker to serve as senior advisor

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Maryam S. Brown president and chief operating officer of Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), effective April 27. Brown will report to Bill Fehrman, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"I&M is one of our fastest growing operating companies with significant opportunities to deliver for our customers on the horizon," Fehrman said. "Maryam has managed complex financial and regulatory environments, driven infrastructure growth and most recently led one of the nation's largest utilities as president and chief executive officer. We believe her unique combination of operational and financial acumen, strategic vision and policy expertise will be key to helping I&M reach its goals and unlock value for our stakeholders."

Brown brings more than 25 years of experience spanning utility operations, energy infrastructure development, financial management, regulatory and energy law and federal policy. She will succeed Steve Baker, who will serve as senior advisor to support the transition and assist with AEP's nuclear development strategy in Indiana until his retirement at the end of 2026.

"Steve has been an exceptional leader throughout his 35 years with AEP," Fehrman said. "We are grateful he will remain on the team to help ensure a strong transition before his well-deserved retirement."

Most recently, Brown served as president and CEO of Southern California Gas Company, a Sempra subsidiary serving more than 21 million customers. She led the company through a demanding regulatory and policy environment while driving strong financial performance and overseeing its most significant operational modernization in two decades. Under her leadership, SoCalGas also advanced Angeles Link, a proposal for the largest hydrogen pipeline in the country.

"I&M is at an exciting inflection point," Brown said. "I have spent my career preparing for complex challenges and opportunities like generational load growth, potential nuclear development and the broader transformation of the energy grid. I look forward to getting into the field, learning from the I&M team and engaging directly with the customers and communities of Indiana and Michigan as we build on the strong foundation already in place."

Brown began her career as a maintenance and reliability engineer at Amoco Oil Company before earning her Juris Doctor and building an extensive career in complex energy and regulatory law, including experience as a Securities and Exchange Commission attorney. She also served as senior energy and environment counsel to former Speaker of the House Paul D. Ryan and as chief counsel for the House Energy and Power Subcommittee. She joined Sempra in 2016 as vice president of Federal Government Affairs before rising to lead SoCalGas as president and then CEO.

Brown received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a Juris Doctor from Louisiana State University.

About AEP

AEP is committed to improving our customers' lives with reliable, affordable power. We expect to invest $72 billion from 2026 through 2030 to enhance service for customers and support the growing energy needs of our communities. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electric transmission system with approximately 40,000 line miles, along with more than 252,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse owned and contracted generating capacity. We are focused on safety and operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders and bringing opportunity to our service territory through economic development and community engagement. Our family of companies includes AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power, Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company. AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE American Electric Power