AEP Names Murphy Vice President of Applications and Business Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Anne Murphy vice president of Applications and Business Solutions, effective Aug. 30.

She will be responsible for technology solutions for numerous AEP business units and organizations including: Energy Delivery; Generation; Grid Solutions; Commercial Operations; Supply Chain, Procurement and Fleet; and Security and Risk. Murphy has been employed with AEP as a contractor since January 2021 and will continue to report to Therace Risch, executive vice president and chief information and technology officer.

"Leveraging technology to drive change and optimize our operations is an important component of AEP's business strategy," said Risch. "Anne is a skilled leader with an extensive background in delivering technology solutions to enhance business opportunities. We welcome her expertise as AEP continues to innovate and transform to better serve our customers."

In her most recent role, Murphy was the chief information officer at GreatCall, where she played a key part in the sale of the company to Best Buy. She then led Best Buy Health's information technology efforts until GreatCall was integrated fully. Prior to GreatCall, she served as the senior vice president and chief information officer for Banfield Pet Hospital, a subsidiary of Mars, Inc. Murphy also held roles of increasing responsibility at Target Corporation, including vice president, Information Technology Support and Operations.

Murphy received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Metropolitan State University and a master of business administration degree from the University of St. Thomas.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,600 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

