AEP Names Adrian Rodriguez President and COO of AEP Texas

Rodriguez brings deep regulatory and stakeholder engagement experience to support Texas growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Adrian Rodriguez president and chief operating officer of AEP Texas to align with the company's strategy to capitalize on long-term priorities, further strengthen operational performance and enhance relationships with key stakeholders in the state. Rodriguez will join the company March 30 and will report to Bill Fehrman, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"As the business continues to evolve, we believe now is the right time to bring in a leader with deep experience in stakeholder engagement and a strong operational focus to align with our long-term priorities in Texas," Fehrman said. "Adrian brings a proven ability to build trust with employees, customers, regulators and local leaders, while keeping the organization focused on safety, reliability and disciplined execution. We see tremendous upside in AEP Texas and its ability to enable growth in the state, through our industry-leading 765-kV transmission capabilities. We are confident this move will help take this operating company to the next level to realize that potential."

Rodriguez will succeed Judith Talavera, who has left the organization. Alex Ramirez, vice president, Distribution Operations, AEP Texas, will serve as interim president and chief operating officer until Rodriguez joins the company to ensure a smooth transition.

"We are grateful for Judith's leadership and contributions to the company and wish her all the best," Fehrman said.

Rodriguez currently serves as president of Southwestern Public Service Company, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy serving customers in New Mexico and Texas, where he directed significant regulatory initiatives, secured the largest capital project in the company's history and led the company through wildfire recovery efforts.

"Texas continues to be one of the most dynamic growth markets in the country," Rodriguez said. "I am honored to join AEP Texas at a pivotal time in its history as the company's employees work to build the energy system of the future to seize the incredible opportunities ahead in our state. As a native Texan, I look forward to working alongside the AEP Texas team to create value for our communities and strengthen our relationships with stakeholders."

Prior to joining Southwestern Public Service Company in 2022, Rodriguez served as senior vice president, Regulatory & Strategy, for Puget Sound Energy. Prior to Puget Sound, he held roles of increasing responsibility with El Paso Electric Company, including senior vice president, General Counsel, and interim chief executive officer and board director. Rodriguez has held various roles in private law practice, the federal court system, public policy and in the Texas legislature.

Rodriguez received a bachelor's degree in economics and government from the University of Texas, a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and a Juris Doctor from Columbia University.

About AEP

