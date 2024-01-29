AEP Receives Top Customer Service Awards from EEI and Key Business Customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) received three Outstanding Customer Engagement awards today from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and national key accounts customers. This is the eighth time that AEP has received EEI's top award for providing multi-site customers with superior service.

"It's a key priority for AEP to build and maintain strong relationships with our customers and provide them with exceptional service, which also helps drive growth in our local economies," said Peggy Simmons, AEP's executive vice president – Utilities. "We are honored to be recognized by our national accounts customers and the Edison Electric Institute with these prestigious awards."

EEI recognized AEP with a National Key Accounts Award for Outstanding Customer Engagement. Additionally, Darren Kelsey, AEP national account executive, was honored with an individual National Key Accounts Award for Outstanding Customer Engagement. Kelsey was one of 10 individuals to receive the industry-wide honor. He works with national companies to ensure power reliability, analyze rates and infrastructure for site selection processes and suggest energy efficiency improvements.

AEP's National Accounts team manages 250 large, multi-site customers representing more than 60,000 billed accounts within AEP's 11-state service territory. The team focuses on engaging and collaborating with large customers to develop solutions and help them reach their energy goals.

AEP also was recognized for engaging corporate customers in regulatory matters and providing them with resiliency solutions. Customer service award votes were cast by EEI National Key Accounts customers representing a wide variety of industries, including brands such as Amazon, Costco, Intel, Starbucks, Wal-Mart and more.

At American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, we understand that our customers and communities depend on safe, reliable and affordable power. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines, the nation's largest electric transmission system, and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with nearly 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including approximately 6,100 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP is investing $43 billion over the next five years to make the electric grid cleaner and more reliable. We are on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and have a goal to achieve net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

