AEP Recognized as One of America's Most Responsible Companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek. AEP was one of 400 companies in 14 industries included on the list, which highlights companies that are leaders in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies.

Newsweek partnered with Statista to evaluate more than 2,000 U.S.-based public companies on key performance indicators in ESG including: emissions, environmental engagement, leadership diversity, philanthropy and engagement, disclosure and transparency, and economic performance, among other factors. Statista also conducted a survey of more than 7,500 people asking for their perception of the companies.

"Our inclusion on the list of America's Most Responsible Companies reflects AEP's ongoing commitment to excellence in corporate citizenship," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "As we build a brighter energy future, we'll continue to lead by example and make strategic business decisions that reduce our carbon footprint and provide value to our customers, communities and employees."

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com

