AEP RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was named one of the 2023-2024 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report.

The inaugural list consists of 200 companies in 11 industries. Only public companies in the Russell 1000 index as of June 2022 that had a minimum of 75 U.S.-based Glassdoor reviews in 2022 were considered. The ranking was based on six metrics including: employee perceptions of quality of pay and benefits, work/life balance, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness, and career opportunities and professional development. A survey was conducted on usnews.com from January 2023 through March 2023 asking readers to rank the six metrics in order of importance to determine how each should be weighted. The companies were then evaluated on their public data related to the metrics and selected based on the scores they received.

"At AEP, our team is our greatest asset and the driving force behind our efforts to power the communities we serve," said Julie Sloat, AEP president and chief executive officer. "We're focused on building an engaged workforce and a positive work environment where our employees feel supported and empowered. We're proud to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in America and will continue to create a dynamic company culture that encourages collaboration, inclusion and growth."

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.6 million regulated customers in 11 states.

