AEP SELECTED AS BEST INTERNSHIP IN ENERGY AND RENEWABLES INDUSTRY

News provided by

American Electric Power

26 Oct, 2023, 15:28 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was selected as the best and highest-rated internship in the energy and renewables industry in Vault's 2024 Internship Rankings.

Vault surveyed more than 13,000 current and former interns from 145 internship programs this past summer and asked them to rate and review their own internship experience. The interns rated their programs in six areas: quality of life, compensation and benefits, interview process, career development, full-time employment prospects and diversity. AEP was ranked the number one internship in the renewables and energy industry and the third best internship overall for Engineering.

"AEP's internship program is designed to give students an opportunity put their education to use in real-world experiences. They work alongside and are mentored by employees who have a passion for sharing their knowledge with others," said Phil Ulrich, AEP chief human resource officer. "We are proud that our past program participants found value in the program and rated us the number one internship ranking in the energy and renewables industry."

Students can apply to intern with AEP year-round in a variety of job roles. The program is designed to offer interns an abbreviated experience of a full-time position at AEP while they complete their degree program.

Payton Gray, a junior at Ohio Northern University, was a 2023 AEP Ohio district engineering summer intern working with the Advanced Distribution Studies team.

"The intern program has been a great way to work for AEP and gain some key skills as well as plentiful knowledge in this field," said Gray. "My favorite part of the job is my team. They make working more enjoyable and help make the harder tasks easier."

Learn more about how students can get involved working with AEP.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.6 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with nearly 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including approximately 6,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its regulated renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2032. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE American Electric Power

Also from this source

AEP INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 88 CENTS A SHARE

AEP INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 88 CENTS A SHARE

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power Co. (Nasdaq: AEP) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 88 cents a share on the...
AEP SELECTED TO RECEIVE FEDERAL GRANT TO ENHANCE GRID RELIABILITY

AEP SELECTED TO RECEIVE FEDERAL GRANT TO ENHANCE GRID RELIABILITY

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has been selected for a $27.8 million federal grant under the U.S. Department of Energy's Grid Resilience and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.