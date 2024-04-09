Aequum Capital Generates Record $96MM of Originations in Q1 2024

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital generated a record $96MM of commitments in the first quarter of 2024 to small and medium sized commercial businesses. This record quarter is indicative of the growing confidence and trust Aequum's partners have shown in the firm's ability to execute on mission critical financing transactions. These results build upon a strong 2023, Aequum's first full year since its founding in late 2022.

The new commitments served a wide variety of clients and industries, including: auto-parts manufacturers, specialized product logistics, online wholesalers, precision parts manufacturers, and technology managed service providers.

Leveraging its streamlined approval process and extensive experience to craft customized solutions to help companies transition from traditional banks or grow into new opportunities, Aequum provides an unequaled level of results.

"Aequum has hit important milestones in its relatively short life-cycle at a time when companies need alternatives, and many find themselves in unchartered territory between bank pullback, supply-chain issues, rising rates, and other macroeconomic uncertainties. Borrowers need partners that can understand their businesses at an operating level to help them manage cash flow, working capital cycles and growth," said John Stanfield, Chief Executive Officer.

"By focusing on companies with strong management teams, but that experienced setbacks in the past, we're able to help stabilize them and set them up for short and long term success."

Aequum Capital is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $25 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S. Find out more at www.aequumcapital.com

Please reach out to John Stanfield of Aequum Capital for additional details. [email protected]

SOURCE Aequum Capital Financial LLC