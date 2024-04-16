Aequum Capital Provides $9.1MM in Credit Facilities to a Leading Metal Stamping Company

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently funded $9,100,000 in credit facilities to a leading regional provider of metal stamping and fabrication solutions. The credit facilities support the company's ongoing working capital and future growth needs with a revolving line of credit and equipment term loan.

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing fast and innovative senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $25 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

For more information, please go to https://aequumcapital.com or contact Geno Ruggles at [email protected].

