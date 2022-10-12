Aequum Capital Provides $6MM Asset-Based Revolver to Industry Leading Home Goods Distributor

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed a $6,000,000 credit facility to a Midwest based industry-leading designer, marketer, and distributor of home goods and sleep environment products. These are sold through multiple national retailers and a vast network of e-commerce channels. The loan is a revolving asset-based facility to assist the Company with its working capital needs and inventory right-sizing.

Aequum Capital Financial is a tech-enabled, ESG-focused specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S., ranging between $1MM and $10MM.

For more information, please go to https://aequumcapital.com or contact Michael Keenan at [email protected].

