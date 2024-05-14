Aequum Capital Provides $9.3MM in Credit Facilities to Midwest Based Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Company

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently provided a $5MM revolving credit facility and $4.3MM Term Loan to a Midwest based manufacturing company. The proceeds of the Facilities were used to refinance the Company's Main Street Loan ("MSL") which was facing a near term maturity. In addition, the MSL prevented the Company from accessing a working capital line of credit. Aequum was able to quickly and efficiently provide a term loan heavy structure based on the abundance of assets. The access to additional working capital liquidity allowed the Company to catch up past due payables, relieve supply chain constraints, and continue to serve its longstanding blue chip customer base.

Aequum was able to provide the financing despite the Company's current operating losses and consecutive annual losses following an industry-wide pandemic-related slow down. The strength of the management team, coupled with the strong backlog of firm orders from long standing customers allowed Aequum to find value where other lenders could not.

Helios Strategic Advisors, LLC advised on the transaction.

About Aequum Capital

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $25 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

For more information, please go to https://aequumcapital.com or contact Eric Weisheit at [email protected].

