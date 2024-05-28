Aer Lingus selects new JFK Terminal 6 for operations beginning in early 2026

NEW YORK and DUBLIN, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport's new world-class, $4.2 billion Terminal 6, and Aer Lingus today announced that the airline will make Terminal 6 its new home at JFK and begin operations on the first day of the Terminal's opening to passengers in early 2026. In addition, Aer Lingus will open a new signature lounge in Terminal 6 for its passengers, providing a modern state of the art space with greater seating capacity, ensuring more comfort and space for Aer Lingus customers.

All customers can look forward to the Terminal's boutique, state-of-the-art design, with short walking distances to and from gates, curated artwork, and 100,000 square feet of NYC-inspired shopping and dining. A new Aer Lingus check-in space will allow for a seamless check-in experience with self-service bag drop options for greater convenience. Aer Lingus customers can enjoy seamless connectivity within the same terminal with connecting partner JetBlue.

Aer Lingus currently operates twice daily nonstop service from JFK Terminal 7 to Dublin, and daily to Shannon, Ireland, as well as daily service to Manchester, England using Airbus A330 and A321LR aircraft. A dedicated Aer Lingus lounge is also currently available to premium passengers at JFK Terminal 7. With US Pre Clearance facilities in Dublin and Shannon, Aer Lingus passengers using the Dublin-JFK and Shannon-JFK flights clear US immigration and customs inspections before boarding the flight to JFK, facilitating an easy exit from the airport on arrival.

"We've enjoyed a close partnership with Aer Lingus since they moved to JFK Terminal 7 in April 2023, and we're thrilled to continue this partnership at the new T6 and welcome their passengers on our very first day of operations in early 2026," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners.

''We are looking forward to our move to JFK Terminal 6 when construction is completed,'' said Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer. ''The new terminal promises Aer Lingus customers a modern, light filled, tech enabled space, which will allow us to go above and beyond for our customers. The addition of a brand-new dedicated Aer Lingus lounge will further enhance our loyal customer's experience providing them with a modern state of the art lounge.''

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and part of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey's $19 billion redevelopment of JFK airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first five gates opening in early 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. New York City-inspired retail, dining options and amenities totaling nearly 100,000 square feet will create a unique New York sense of place. Terminal 6 airlines and their passengers can look forward to the latest passenger conveniences, technology and amenities, including:

10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

5-minute average walking distances from the TSA security screening exit to gates

State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies

One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

Up to five airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

Digital concierge services

A curated collection of New York City -inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Sustainably-sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout Terminal 6

Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway

A new ground transportation center

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners (JMP) – a consortium that includes Vantage Airport Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways. As part of its agreement with the Port Authority, JMP also currently manages JFK Terminal 7, which will be demolished in 2026 when the second phase of Terminal 6 construction begins. For more information, visit

https://www.anewjfk.com/jmp-terminal6/

About Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus was founded in 1936. Aer Lingus operates over 100 routes from Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Knock to Europe, the UK and North America. Reaffirming its commitment to its North American expansion, the airline will operate 19 transatlantic routes in 2024 from Dublin and Shannon and a further three transatlantic routes from Manchester, UK to North America and the Caribbean.

Aer Lingus is a 4-star airline, awarded by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organisation. Aer Lingus is a member of International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world's largest airline groups. As part of IAG, Aer Lingus has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and has committed to powering 10% of its flights using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030.

