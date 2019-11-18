AerCap and EGYPTAIR Reach Agreement on the Conversion of 7 Previously Executed Leases for Airbus neo Aircraft

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) and EGYPTAIR today announced they have signed documents converting seven leases for Airbus A320neos into leases for seven Airbus A321neos.

The announcement was made during the 2019 Dubai Airshow in the presence of EGYPTAIR Holding Company Chairman & CEO Captain Ahmed Adel, EGYPTAIR Airlines Chairman & CEO Captain Ashraf Elkhouly, AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly and AerCap President & Chief Commercial Officer Philip Scruggs.

AerCap is the world's largest Airbus A320neo Family lessor, with 270 owned and on order.

Speaking at the Dubai Airshow, AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly said, "We are very pleased to continue supporting EGYPTAIR's narrowbody fleet renewal. These new generation Airbus aircraft, with additional capacity, will strengthen EGYPTAIR's fleet for many years to come. We look forward to working with the EGYPTAIR and Airbus teams as these aircraft deliver."

"We are pleased to welcome the first Airbus A321neos, as we continue to reconfigure our fleet," said Capt. Ahmed Adel, Chairman and CEO of EGYPTAIR Holding. "Over the past few years, we have established a strong and sustainable partnership with AerCap that allows us to continue to offer our customers the service and comfort they are used to. "We continue to progress the introduction of the best-in-class service, and we thank AerCap for supporting our airline's fleet renewal strategy and vision."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with 1,360 aircraft owned, managed or on order and $43.5 billion of total assets as of September 30, 2019. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.

Related Links

www.aercap.com

