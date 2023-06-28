AerCap Announces Lease Placement of Three Embraer E195-E1 Aircraft with Airlink

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced lease placements with Airlink, the largest regional airline in Southern Africa, for three used Embraer E195-E1 aircraft. The first aircraft was delivered in March, while the second and third aircraft are scheduled for delivery in July 2023.

"We are very pleased to welcome Airlink as a new customer to AerCap with the lease of three E195 aircraft," said Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. "We wish all the team at Airlink every success and look forward to working with them for many years to come."

"Airlink is on a steady growth path, expanding its network, schedule and market share. With AerCap's support on these leases, we will be able to maintain this upward trajectory. The efficiencies derived from continuity across our fleet will help us contain costs and continue providing great value and affordable air travel to our customers." said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

Airlink is Southern Africa's premier privately-owned regional airline. Airlink's fleet of over 60 Embraer aircraft serves 45 destinations throughout Southern and East Africa as well as Madagascar and St. Helena Island. Airlink has consistently been South Africa's most reliable airline over the last two years, with a 95.87% average on-time performance so far this year. Airlink is an IATA member and accredited under its safety audit programme.

