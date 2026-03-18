AerCap Announces Order for 100 New Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft and Exercises Firm Options

DUBLIN, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced that it has reached an agreement with Airbus for the purchase of 100 new A320neo Family aircraft, including the exercise of previously agreed firm options. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028 and continue through 2034.

In connection with this transaction, AerCap will also enter into long-term lease agreements with CFM International ("CFM") for 48 LEAP-1A engines through its Shannon Engine Support ("SES") joint venture with Safran Aircraft Engines, with deliveries beginning in the second quarter of 2026. SES is the leading provider of LEAP spare engines for CFM.

"By working closely with three of our long-standing partners - Frontier Airlines, CFM and Airbus - today's transaction will drive long-term growth for AerCap through a portfolio of highly desirable, in-demand aircraft, while enabling Frontier to optimize its fleet. This agreement also supports both Airbus and CFM in meeting their market-leading production and in-service commitments." said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap.

"In addition, we are pleased to announce the exercise of 45 of our existing options with Airbus, along with the addition of a further 55 A320neo Family aircraft to our orderbook," Mr. Kelly concluded.

"This order is the largest single direct order for the type ever placed by AerCap with Airbus, and is a powerful endorsement of the A320neo Family's enduring value and market-leading performance," said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business. "We are extremely grateful and proud to support AerCap's vision in accelerating the global transition towards newer, modern aircraft and more efficient operations."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Memphis, Miami, Singapore, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Amsterdam and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the continued impacts of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; the impact of hostilities in the Middle East, or any escalation thereof, on the aviation industry or our business; trade tensions, including U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures by the European Union, China and other countries, and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.

As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com.

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.