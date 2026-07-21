AerCap Announces Order for 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) today announced that it has placed a direct order for 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, which will increase AerCap's fleet of 787 aircraft to approximately 140. The announcement was made at the 2026 Farnborough International Air Show. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery through 2033.

AerCap has selected GE Aerospace's GEnx-1B engines to power the 15 Boeing 787 aircraft.

The agreement includes substitution rights to the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, providing AerCap with the flexibility to switch to the larger aircraft variant as it seeks to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

"The addition of these 15 Boeing 787 aircraft to our fleet further strengthens our position as the world's largest owner of 787 aircraft," said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap. "As demand for modern, fuel-efficient widebody aircraft continues to grow, this transaction enables us to provide our customers with greater access to one of the industry's most versatile and sought-after aircraft families, powered by the proven GEnx platform. The 787 has consistently demonstrated strong operating economics and exceptional performance across a wide range of route networks."

"AerCap's continued investment in the 787 Dreamliner family underscores the airplane's role in enabling long-haul connectivity and superior economics for airlines," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We deeply value this partnership and look forward to supporting AerCap and its customers as they open and sustain new long-haul routes to further connect the world."

Edward Walsh, U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, said, "Today's announcement underscores the strength of the economic relationship between the United States and Ireland, and the deep partnership between AerCap and Boeing. This order for Boeing 787 Dreamliners is a vote of confidence in U.S. aerospace innovation and supports high-quality jobs across the American manufacturing sector. It also reflects AerCap's leadership in global aviation leasing and its commitment to providing efficient, sustainable aircraft solutions to airlines worldwide. As Ambassador, one of my priorities has been to ensure that Ireland benefits from cutting-edge American products, technology, and innovation. I look forward to continuing to work with AerCap to realize the potential of our relationship."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Memphis, Singapore, Miami, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Amsterdam and other locations around the world.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, including the Iran conflict, and any escalation thereof, on the aviation industry or our business; the continued impacts of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; trade tensions, including actual or threatened U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures by some countries, and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.

As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com.

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.