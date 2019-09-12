AerCap Celebrates the Delivery of the First Embraer E195-E2 to Azul

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has delivered the first Embraer E195-E2 on operating lease to Brazilian carrier, Azul Airlines. The aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines, will be the first of its type to enter into commercial service next month.

AerCap is the launch lessor customer of Embraer's E-Jets E2, with a total of 50 Embraer E190-E2s and E195-E2s owned and on order. The lessor has placed 47 of the 50 aircraft.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap said, "Everyone at AerCap is thrilled to deliver the world's first Embraer E195-E2 aircraft to Azul. We have no doubt that this incredible aircraft will drive two of Brazil's global leaders to new heights. We wish both Embraer and Azul every success with the E-Jets E2 program and we look forward to working with both of them for many, many years to come."

John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul said, "Here at Azul we are proud to be the first airline in the world to roll out the E195-E2. It is very exciting to us, as a Brazilian company, to be the first airline to fly this incredible aircraft. The E2 fleet is part of our fleet transformation plan. The E2 guarantees that Azul will have the newest, most fuel efficient fleet in the industry, continually driving down unit costs."

"This E2 offers unsurpassed versatility. It's got exceptionally low unit operating costs, a gorgeous cabin, and performance that makes it work anywhere; LCCs, mainline, regionals, charters - it's exactly the kind of asset that makes it attractive for lessors. We couldn't be more pleased to have AerCap receive the first airplane," said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with 1,373 aircraft owned, managed or on order and $43.1 billion of total assets as of June 30, 2019. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

