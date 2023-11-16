AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Completion of Secondary Share Offering, Including the Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced the completion of the secondary public offering of 30,729,878 of its ordinary shares by GE Capital US Holdings, Inc. (the "Selling Shareholder"), a wholly owned subsidiary of General Electric Company, at a price to the public of $65.25 per ordinary share (the "Secondary Offering"). This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 4,008,245 ordinary shares from the Selling Shareholder. As part of the Secondary Offering, AerCap purchased 7,859,163 ordinary shares from the underwriters at a price per ordinary share equal to $63.62. AerCap will not receive any proceeds from the offering. As a result of the completion of the Secondary Offering, General Electric Company and its subsidiaries no longer beneficially own any of AerCap's ordinary shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, BNP PARIBAS, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Credit Agricole CIB, Mizuho, MUFG and SOCIETE GENERALE acted as joint book-running managers for the Secondary Offering. BBVA, ING, UniCredit Capital Markets, Santander, Academy Securities, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank acted as co-managers for the Secondary Offering.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form F-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the offering to which this communication relates. The registration statement automatically became effective upon filing on March 7, 2023. Investors should read the accompanying prospectus, dated March 7, 2023, the prospectus supplement relating to the offering, dated November 13, 2023, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering.

These documents may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

