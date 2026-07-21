Luxair Continues To Soar With Additional Order For Boeing 737 Jets

Luxembourg's national airline converts two 737-10 options into firm orders

New agreement increases Luxair's firm order book to twelve 737 aircraft and adds two further options

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Luxair, the national airline of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, today announced that the airline has converted two options for the Boeing 737-10 into firm orders and secured options for two additional 737-10 aircraft.

Boeing and Luxair, the national airline of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, announce that the airline has converted two options for the Boeing 737-10 into firm orders and secured options for two additional 737-10 aircraft.

"This agreement represents another important milestone in the execution of our long-term fleet strategy," said Gilles Feith, CEO of Luxair. "As we continue to grow, delivering an outstanding passenger experience remains at the heart of every fleet decision we make. The Boeing 737-10 provides the additional capacity, operational efficiency and flexibility we need to support future demand while maintaining the high standards of quality, comfort and service our customers expect from Luxair."

"With 20 percent lower fuel use and emissions compared with the aircraft they replace, these aircraft also support our ambition to further reduce our environmental footprint while strengthening Luxembourg's connectivity," added Feith. "At the same time, the additional purchase rights preserve valuable strategic flexibility, allowing us to adapt our fleet in line with future market developments and customer demand."

Following its 2024 order for two Boeing 737-10 aircraft, Luxair has now converted two options into firm orders. Once all firm orders have been delivered, Luxair's Boeing 737 fleet will comprise of twelve aircraft: eight Boeing 737-8s and four Boeing 737-10s.

Together with the additional options, the agreement provides the airline with the flexibility to support future growth while benefiting from the fleet commonality and operational efficiencies of the Boeing 737 family.

The 737-8 and 737-10 will reduce fuel use and emissions by 20 percent compared with the airplanes they replace. On average, each new-generation 737 will save up to 8 million pounds of CO₂ emissions annually.

The reduction in noise generated during take-offs and landings is another important area of environmental performance for the 737-8 and 737-10, particularly for people working at airports and communities in the surrounding areas. The 737-10 has the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane, seating up to 230 passengers with a range of 3,100 nautical miles (5,740 km).

"Both the 737-8 and 737-10 are perfectly suited across Luxair's network, increasing capacity on to its regional routes, comfortably serving more passengers on more routes with the lowest cost per seat of any single-aisle airplane," said Ricardo Cavero, Boeing vice president, Europe and Israel Commercial Sales and Marketing. "With the selection of the 737-8 and 737-10, Luxair is building a more profitable and sustainable operation."

The 737-10 aircraft, configured with 213 seats, will support growing demand on high-density leisure and business routes while further enhancing Luxair's onboard offering.

The Boeing Sky Interior will feature redesigned seats with a seat pitch of 76 cm, USB-C charging at every seat and wireless in-flight entertainment accessible via passengers' personal devices. Powered by latest-generation CFM LEAP-1B engines, the aircraft will combine greater capacity with operational efficiency, a quieter cabin and a high level of passenger comfort.

About Luxair

Founded in 1961, Luxair is a key player in the economy of Luxembourg and the surrounding Greater Region. Luxair offers direct, convenient and reliable connections to more than 100 destinations across Europe and beyond, transporting over 2.6 million passengers in 2025. The airline combines a broad network from Luxembourg with high service standards, flexibility for business travel and quality leisure travel experiences.

Through its Luxairtours division, Luxair offers holiday packages designed to provide a smooth and enjoyable travel experience. As the main airport service provider at Luxembourg Airport, Luxair also manages passenger assistance and aircraft handling services. Its Catering division is responsible for preparing fresh inflight meals and ensuring their timely delivery on board.

In 2026, Luxair began integrating new-generation aircraft into its fleet, with a focus on reducing emissions, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing the passenger experience.

Luxair is committed to a distinctive social model, combining competitive pricing, high service standards and attractive working conditions. By fostering a responsible and sustainable business environment, Luxair remains a strong regional leader, deeply rooted in its community.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact

Boeing Media Relations

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Luxair Communications

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SOURCE Boeing