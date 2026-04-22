AerCap Publishes Corporate Responsibility Report for 2025

DUBLIN, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced the publication of its Corporate Responsibility Report 2025, for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The report sets out in detail AerCap's commitment to growing its business in a responsible and sustainable manner and includes a range of environmental, social and governance disclosures. The Corporate Responsibility Report is produced with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards. The report is available to view here or on the Corporate Responsibility Reporting section of the Company's website.

Key highlights of the report include:

In 2025, AerCap completed the purchase of 71 fuel-efficient aircraft and sold 108 aircraft with an average age of 15 years, directly reducing its airline customers' emissions intensity by approximately 2%, measured in gCO₂ per Available Seat Kilometers (gCO₂/ASKs). This builds on an 18% emissions-intensity reduction achieved across the fleet over the past decade.

Since 2015, AerCap has invested over $60 billion in new technology assets, supporting lower operating costs and reduced carbon emissions across its customer base.

In September 2025, Morningstar Sustainalytics upgraded AerCap's ESG rating and recognized the Company as a 2026 Industry ESG Leader - an important independent endorsement of the strength and credibility of AerCap's sustainability strategy.

As the launch customer for the Airbus SAF Book & Claim initiative, AerCap completed its first transaction in December 2025.

In 2025, AerCap and its employees donated over $1.2 million to charitable and social causes and partnerships.

In 2025, AerCap mitigated 100% of its unavoidable Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 (business travel) emissions for the year 2024.

Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, AerCap, said, "AerCap plays a key role in helping our customers deploy fuel-efficient aircraft more quickly across their fleets. Since 2015, we have invested over $60 billion in new technology assets, lowering operating costs and carbon emissions for our airline customers. In 2025, we purchased 71 fuel-efficient aircraft and sold 108 aircraft - with an average age of 15 years – contributing to an approximate 2% reduction in our customers' emissions intensity. This continues to ensure a sustainable, resilient and prosperous future for AerCap and the global aviation industry."

Stacey Cartwright, Corporate Sustainability Committee Chair, AerCap, said, "AerCap's leadership in corporate sustainability continues to be recognized, and we were pleased to see Morningstar Sustainalytics name AerCap as a 2026 Industry ESG Leader. This important independent recognition underscores the strength and credibility of our environmental, social and governance approach, as well as AerCap's continued commitment to sustainability, responsible growth and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Memphis, Miami, Singapore, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Amsterdam and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the continued impacts of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; the impact of hostilities in the Middle East, or any escalation thereof, on the aviation industry or our business; trade tensions, including U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures by the European Union, China and other countries, and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.

As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com.

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.