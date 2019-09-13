AerCap Signs Lease Agreement with Air Macau for Three A321neos

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) has announced today that it has signed long-term lease agreements with Air Macau for three new Airbus A321neo aircraft. The agreement was signed during a ceremony in Macau to celebrate the airline's 25th anniversary. The first aircraft is scheduled to deliver in November 2020 with the two remaining units delivering through October 2021.

In 1995, Air Macau leased their first aircraft, three Airbus A321s and one A320 from AerCap, which were the first aircraft of their type in Macau.

"AerCap is very pleased to announce the signing of this agreement with our long-time customer, Air Macau, for the lease of three A321neos," said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap. "With the rapid development of Macau's economy, Air Macau is well placed to take advantage of this opportunity and to expand its network into new markets in China, Southeast and Northeast Asia using the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft. We thank Mr. Chen Hong, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Air Macau's Executive Committee for the confidence he has placed in AerCap and we look forward to working with the Air Macau team for the next 25 years and beyond."

"I would also like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks for the kind help and support from AerCap. We are pleased to cooperate with AerCap, a strategic partner that we recognize and hold in high regard," said Mr. Chen Hong, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Air Macau's Executive Committee. "The A321neo aircraft is the most technologically advanced single-aisle aircraft series," Mr. Zhao, the Chairman of Air Macau Board added. "We will continue to adhere to our strategic vision of 'Being rooted in Macau, Serving Macau, Being the preferred airline for Macau travellers', bringing more advanced products and better service to passengers, and building an air bridge for Macau."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with 1,373 aircraft owned, managed or on order and $43.1 billion of total assets as of June 30, 2019. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

About Air Macau

Established in 1994, Air Macau is the base airline in Macau SAR, China, which is strategically well-situated to serve the fast-growing Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. As an exclusive operator of Airbus aircraft, Air Macau's 23 aircraft fleet serves more than 27 destinations in Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

