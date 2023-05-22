AerCap Signs Lease Agreements with New Customer ASKY Airlines for Two Boeing 737 Max Aircraft

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has signed lease agreements for two used Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft with ASKY, The Pan-African Airline, headquartered in Togo. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver June through August 2023.

In attendance at the announcement ceremony were the CEO of ASKY, Esayas W. HAILU, the CEO of AerCap, Aengus Kelly, the Board Chairman of Ethiopian Airlines Group and Aviation Advisor to Togo, Mr. Girma Wake, Board members of ASKY, and other distinguished guests.

"We are delighted to welcome ASKY as a new customer to AerCap and particularly pleased to place the first MAX in Togo," said Aengus Kelly, the CEO of AerCap. "AerCap is the largest lessor in Africa with 14 airline customers on the continent, and we are pleased to continue to support the growth and development of African aviation. We wish the ASKY team every success and look forward to working with them as these aircraft deliver."

"I consider it an honor to introduce state-of-the-art B737-8 MAX aircraft into the ASKY fleet, which will support our wide regional network in our continuous endeavor to serve our esteemed customers," remarked Esayas W. HAILU, the CEO of ASKY. "I am confident that the introduction of B737-8 MAX will further enhance ASKY's brand image before the eyes of the traveling public. It feels great to be the region's leading customer to AerCap, the world's largest owners of commercial aircraft."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

About ASKY Airlines

ASKY, The Pan-African Airline, is a 100% privately owned airline created by regional banking institutions in Africa that includes The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), The West African Development Bank (BOAD) and ECOBANK Group (ETI) in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines. ASKY is a commercial company under private law and is managed by experienced African aviation professionals, with Ethiopian Airlines as its strategic partner. ASKY currently operates a fleet of twelve aircraft: Eight (8) Boeing 737-800s and four (4) Boeing 737-700s, serving twenty-six (26) cities in twenty-four (24) countries within Africa. ASKY's focus is to develop a strong intra-Africa network that foster regional development, tourism, economic growth and regional integration as a major economic catalyst within the continent with its long-term goal of a sustainable business focused on profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to: the Ukraine Conflict, the Covid-19 pandemic, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

