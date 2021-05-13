Aerobridge Market to grow by USD 261.16 million|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The aerobridge market is set to grow by USD 261.16 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A.D. McCallum and Son, ADELTE Group SL, CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd., Deerns Groep BV, FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., PT Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., and ThyssenKrupp AG are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increased demand for larger aircraft, the inclusion of aerobridges as a part of airport expansions, and the deployment of aerobridges in tier-2 cities of emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Aerobridge Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Aerobridge Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Apron Drive Aerobridge
- Commuter Aerobridge
- Nose-loader Aerobridge
- Dual Aerobridge
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- APAC
- MEA
Aerobridge Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the aerobridge market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A.D. McCallum and Son, ADELTE Group SL, CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd., Deerns Groep BV, FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., PT Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., and ThyssenKrupp AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Aerobridge Market size
- Aerobridge Market trends
- Aerobridge Market industry analysis
Increased demand for larger aircraft is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the new aerobridges may reflect higher airfare for passengers may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aerobridge market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Aerobridge Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aerobridge market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aerobridge market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aerobridge market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aerobridge market vendors
