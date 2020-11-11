AEROCOR Acquires BlueMAX Wireless Data Transfer Unit from Australia Based Control-J Pty Ltd

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROCOR announces the acquisition of the BlueMAX wireless data transfer unit from Australia based Control-J Pty Ltd.

The BlueMax is a bluetooth adapter that enables aircraft operators to wirelessly stream aircraft data to a portable device such as a phone or tablet. Originally developed for Cirrus aircraft equipped with Avidyne Entegra avionics, the BlueMAX unit is also compatible with other common engine monitors, such as those from JPI. The company has already begun to integrate the data capture capabilities into its data analysis platform FlightData.com.

"We are very excited to add BlueMax to our product portfolio," says company co-founder and president Gavin Woodman. "Users of FlightData.com have been asking for a seamless way to upload data, and BlueMAX will provide that capability." Woodman continued. He also noted that BlueMAX provides additional capabilities in flight, such as allowing users the ability to replicate or replace the functionality of an MFD with an inexpensive iPad.

AEROCOR is continuing development of the BlueMAX, and has plans to expand the list of compatible avionics platforms.

To learn more about BlueMAX, contact AEROCOR at 747.777.9505, [email protected] , or visit www.flightdata.com

FlightData.com is the global leader in flight data analysis for general aviation aircraft. Formerly known as CirrusReports.com, the site was launched in 2008 as an engine trend analysis platform for Cirrus aircraft. Today the platform is compatible with most general aviation aircraft and has become the global leader in data analysis for general aviation. The platform is focused on empowering aircraft operators to utilize the data captured by their advanced avionics systems to improve safety outcomes, improve dispatch reliability, and lower the cost of operations. It's parent company, AEROCOR LLC, is a full-service general aviation company providing aircraft brokerage, turbine aircraft training and aviation consulting services. AEROCOR: Better results from better data.

Media Contact:

Jens Personius

747-200-6006

[email protected]

SOURCE AEROCOR

Related Links

https://www.flightdata.com

