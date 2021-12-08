AEROCOR Announces Comprehensive new Owner's Guide for the Beechcraft Premier I/IA

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft brokerage, AEROCOR LLC, has released a comprehensive new owner's guide for the Beechcraft model 390 Premier I/IA family of aircraft. The guide is designed to answer all of the most common questions posed by new owners. It includes sections on training, engine program transfer and reporting, subscription services, database update procedures, minimum equipment list (MEL), reduced vertical separation minimums (RVSM) authorizations, maintenance tracking options, and the most common does and don'ts of aircraft operation.

The Beechcraft Premier I/IA New Owner Guide by AEROCOR

The company has made the comprehensive guide available to new aircraft operators regardless of whether they used AEROCOR for their transaction. "Too often we hear new owners say that they feel abandoned and left to fend for themselves once the deal is done. At AEROCOR, we pride ourselves on providing post-sale support, and it just made sense to create a resource to share everything that we had learned with new operators no matter where they purchased their aircraft," says Gavin Woodman, AEROCOR co-founder and President.

The new owner's guide is a follow-on offering to the company's highly successful model 390 Premier buyer's guide which was published in 2020. "We saw how removing the information gap can improve liquidity with the Eclipse market, and the lack of accurate information about the Premier made it a logical growth opportunity for us," says Woodman, referring to the company's library of informational resources for the Eclipse 500/550 series which led to increased demand for the aircraft and made AEROCOR the market leader, now representing over 80% of all global transactions. "The success of the buyer's guide only solidifies the importance of providing accurate information," added Woodman.

AEROCOR says that it will continue to update its aircraft learning center to incorporate relevant information as it develops. The company also publishes monthly market updates and quarterly market reports. To learn more about the Premier, visit AEROCOR.com/aircraft-library , call 747.777.9505 or email [email protected].

AEROCOR LLC is a full service aircraft sales organization providing brokerage & acquisition services to owners of light turbine aircraft. Co-founders Justin Beitler and Gavin Woodman have more than 25 years of combined sales experience, representing both new and pre-owned turbine aircraft. AEROCOR is the global leader in Very Light Jet (VLJ) sales and acquisitions. AEROCOR's mission is to serve as the trusted resource for the owner-pilot community, utilizing concise, relevant, objective information to create detailed context, giving customers the confidence to make informed decisions with peace of mind. AEROCOR aircraft sales: "Better results from better data."

