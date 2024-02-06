AEROCOR Upholds Global Leadership in Very Light Jet Sales for 2023

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading aircraft brokerage firm, AEROCOR, maintains its position as the global leader in Very Light Jet sales and acquisitions for the seventh year running. In 2023, the company successfully completed 35 aircraft sales spanning multiple market segments including VLJ's, light jets, and mid-cabin jets. The company also celebrated its first rotorcraft transaction, a Eurocopter BO-105CB. Over 50% of these transactions took place in the fourth quarter alone, allowing many clients to capitalize on bonus depreciation and other tax related deductions. AEROCOR's market dominance in the Eclipse 500 segment remained unshaken, as the firm served to represent the buyer or seller in 72% of transactions globally.

AEROCOR also expanded to become a full service aviation company with the launch of an aircraft management division, Aircraft Management Solutions (AMS). "AMS offers clients unparalleled full-service or customizable a-la-carte management options," stated AMS President Garrett Woodman. "After launching AMS, we immediately enrolled two mid-sized cabin aircraft under our active full service management program, a Citation Sovereign and a Hawker 800A. We are thrilled to provide these clients with innovative management and charter solutions and we look forward to bringing our services to new clients in the future" concluded Woodman. The introduction of these curated services reaffirms AEROCOR's position as a trailblazer in the aviation industry, offering clients a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and personalized management solutions.

To learn more about AEROCOR, contact AEROCOR at 747.777.9505, [email protected] , or visit www.AEROCOR.com .

Founded in 2017, AEROCOR began as an aircraft brokerage focused on serving owner operators. It has grown to become a full service aviation company with a portfolio of products that provide support to owners during all phases of the aircraft ownership cycle. Starting with aircraft selection and acquisition, moving to flight training and aircraft management, and progressing to fleet planning and executing the exit strategy, AEROCOR has a solution…The Jet Solution.

