AEROCOR Expands Aircraft Access for Initial and Recurrent Flight Training

News provided by

AEROCOR

Jul 09, 2026, 09:59 ET

HENDERSON, Nev., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROCOR now offers dry lease access to both Beechcraft Premier and Eclipse 500 aircraft for initial and recurrent training.

Owner-pilots whose aircraft is in maintenance can stay current without a gap in training. Prospective buyers can train, or fly one or two instructional flights through AEROCOR's Aircraft Experience Program, before they own the aircraft.

Continue Reading
RA-390 Beechcraft Premier Aircraft
RA-390 Beechcraft Premier Aircraft

"An aircraft in maintenance or a purchase still in progress shouldn't delay training," said Jens Personius, Director of Flight Training at AEROCOR. "Now Premier and Eclipse 500 pilots have a path to stay current, or get trained before they own, without waiting on their own aircraft."

AEROCOR's instructors bring military, airline, and jet backgrounds to every training event, flying the same aircraft they teach in.

For more information or to schedule your training, contact AEROCOR 747.777.9505, [email protected], or visit AEROCOR.com.

About AEROCOR:
AEROCOR is a leading provider of aircraft sales, brokerage, and training solutions, specializing in empowering aircraft owners and operators with innovative, high-quality services. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and industry expertise, AEROCOR is committed to advancing aviation safety and efficiency.

SOURCE AEROCOR

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

AEROCOR Surpasses 350 Aircraft Transactions While Expanding Integrated Training Model

AEROCOR Surpasses 350 Aircraft Transactions While Expanding Integrated Training Model

AEROCOR announced today that it has completed more than 350 aircraft transactions, representing over $500 million in sales, while expanding its...
Jeff Berlin Joins AEROCOR as Aircraft Broker

Jeff Berlin Joins AEROCOR as Aircraft Broker

AEROCOR, a leader in data-driven aircraft brokerage and aviation solutions, is pleased to announce that Jeff Berlin has joined the company as an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Travel

Travel

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics