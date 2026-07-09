AEROCOR Expands Aircraft Access for Initial and Recurrent Flight Training

HENDERSON, Nev., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROCOR now offers dry lease access to both Beechcraft Premier and Eclipse 500 aircraft for initial and recurrent training.

Owner-pilots whose aircraft is in maintenance can stay current without a gap in training. Prospective buyers can train, or fly one or two instructional flights through AEROCOR's Aircraft Experience Program, before they own the aircraft.

RA-390 Beechcraft Premier Aircraft

"An aircraft in maintenance or a purchase still in progress shouldn't delay training," said Jens Personius, Director of Flight Training at AEROCOR. "Now Premier and Eclipse 500 pilots have a path to stay current, or get trained before they own, without waiting on their own aircraft."

AEROCOR's instructors bring military, airline, and jet backgrounds to every training event, flying the same aircraft they teach in.

For more information or to schedule your training, contact AEROCOR 747.777.9505, [email protected], or visit AEROCOR.com.

About AEROCOR:

AEROCOR is a leading provider of aircraft sales, brokerage, and training solutions, specializing in empowering aircraft owners and operators with innovative, high-quality services. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and industry expertise, AEROCOR is committed to advancing aviation safety and efficiency.

SOURCE AEROCOR