AEROCOR Maintains Position as Worldwide Leader in Very Light Jet Sales

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft Brokerage firm AEROCOR, maintains position as worldwide leader of Very Light jet sales and acquisitions. In 2022, the firm completed 43 sales over 30% of which occurred during the fourth quarter. AEROCOR maintained market dominance in the Eclipse 500 space representing the buyer or seller in over 70% of transactions in the second half of the year.

The firm also saw significant growth in their Beechraft Premier market share as they represented clients in roughly 15% of all Premier transactions in 2022. "We have put a lot of effort into developing informational materials for the benefit of Premier owners and potential buyers. Prior to publication of our Premier Buyer's Guide, New Owner Guide, and quarterly Market Updates, there was very little information available about these aircraft," notes Jens Personius, Manager of Client Services at AEROCOR. "Similar to the Eclipse market, we are now beginning to see the positive effect that reliable and transparent information can have on the liquidity of the Premier fleet," concluded Jens Personius.

AEROCOR attributes much of the success to their continued commitment to providing superior customer service and innovation in the light jet space. Over the last few years AEROCOR has rolled out a number of value adding services including a market leading Eclipse 500 training program, FlightData.com's free maintenance tracking platform and performance analyzer, and the recently updated Eclipse Quick Reference Application (QRA) available in the iPad app store.

To learn more about AEROCOR, contact AEROCOR at 747.777.9505, [email protected], or visit www.AEROCOR.com.

AEROCOR LLC is a full service aircraft sales organization providing brokerage, acquisition, and training services to owners of light turbine aircraft. AEROCOR has been the global leader in Very Light Jet (VLJ) sales and acquisitions since 2017, transacting on more aircraft in the VLJ segment than any other independent sales organization. AEROCOR's mission is to serve as the trusted resource for the owner-pilot community; utilizing concise, relevant, objective information to create detailed context, giving customers the confidence to make informed decisions with peace of mind. AEROCOR aircraft sales: "Better results from better data."

