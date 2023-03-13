AEROCOR Releases Second Edition of Beechcraft Premier Buyer's Guide

HENDERSON, Nev., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROCOR is pleased to announce the release of the second edition of its Beechcraft Premier buyer's guide. The first edition was released in 2020 and the firm reports that the response from potential buyer's was so positive that it corresponded with an increase in demand for the aircraft type. Building on that success, the latest edition includes a new section covering aftermarket upgrades along with the current pricing for engine programs, CASP, common avionics failures, routine maintenance, cost of ownership specs, training options, and insurance premiums.

"The guide is designed to provide potential buyers with all the information they need to make an informed decision when considering the purchase of a Beechcraft Premier I or IA aircraft" notes Jens Personius, Manager of Client Services at AEROCOR. "Reliable information about out of production aircraft can be very tough to find which puts both buyers and sellers at a disadvantage. The aim with this guide and other resources such as our fleet updates and quarterly market reports is to boost liquidity and buyer confidence by filling the information gap left by the manufacturer after production was ceased," concluded Personius.

AEROCOR says they look forward to continuing to supply the most up to date and relevant information about Premier aircraft to buyers and sellers via future updates to their buyer's guide, new owner guide, fleet updates, and other informational materials. To receive a free copy of the guide, email [email protected].

AEROCOR LLC is a full service aircraft sales organization providing brokerage, acquisition, and training services to owners of light turbine aircraft. AEROCOR has been the global leader in Very Light Jet (VLJ) sales and acquisitions since 2017, transacting on more aircraft in the VLJ segment than any other independent sales organization. AEROCOR's mission is to serve as the trusted resource for the owner-pilot community; utilizing concise, relevant, objective information to create detailed context, giving customers the confidence to make informed decisions with peace of mind. AEROCOR aircraft sales: "Better results from better data."

