AERODOM and AirportLabs Partner to Drive Digital Transformation Across the Dominican Republic's Airport Network

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AERODOM (Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI), a subsidiary of VINCI Airports, has announced a strategic partnership with AirportLabs to implement a next-generation digital infrastructure across its network of six airports. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in AERODOM's mission to modernise its operations, starting with the group-wide implementation of SkyCore AODB and Allegra RMS.

A Future-Ready Vision for the Caribbean's Leading Gateway

AERODOM & AirportLabs Partnership

The Dominican Republic is currently experiencing a historic surge in tourism and air travel. As the primary gateway to this vibrant destination, AERODOM's 6-airport network—including the flagship Las Américas International Airport (SDQ) in Santo Domingo—now manages over 16 million passengers annually. To support this growth and maintain the high standards of the VINCI Airports network, AERODOM is executing an ambitious digital roadmap.

The story of this transformation is one of evolution. Recognising that physical expansion must be matched by digital intelligence, AERODOM is moving away from legacy systems toward a unified, cloud-native suite of products. The goal is clear: to create a frictionless airport environment where data flows in real-time, allowing teams to anticipate needs and deliver a world-class experience to every traveller.

A Shared Commitment to Operational Excellence

The partnership between AERODOM and AirportLabs is built on the understanding that the most demanding operational environments require a structured and effortless transition to new technology. By combining AERODOM's regional insights with AirportLabs' proven expertise within the VINCI Airports group, the two organisations are setting a new standard for airport efficiency in the Caribbean.

"This implementation is an important step in improving efficiency across our six airports. As traffic levels continue to increase, our objective is simple: to streamline processes, introduce a higher level of automation, and support real-time operations through better coordination. Consistent data sharing across stakeholders is essential to achieving strong operational performance.,'' said Damien Stephan, CFO of AERODOM.

By choosing a partner that understands the specific demands of high-growth aviation hubs, AERODOM is establishing a future-proof foundation that prioritises real-time collaboration and operational transparency. Florian Simon added that "the integration of SkyCore AODB and Allegra RMS improves the way we manage core resources such as gates and stands, while giving our operational teams accurate, real-time information to drive day-to-day operations." Ultimately, this collaboration is not merely a technical upgrade, but the primary engine for ensuring that the Dominican Republic's airports remain among the most efficient and innovative in the region.

Powering Operations Across Six Airports with SkyCore, Allegra, and Airport Community App

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in regional aviation, with the deployment of three flagship AirportLabs solutions to provide a unified, resilient, and high-performance digital backbone across all six AERODOM airports:

SkyCore AODB (The Digital Data Backbone): More than a traditional database, SkyCore AODB revolutionises how airports manage information by eliminating data silos and automating core workflows in real-time. Designed to sit at the centre of a complex data network, it reduces dependency on manual inputs and human decision-making, ensuring every flight and process stays on track. Recognised with a Red Dot Award for Outstanding Interface & UX Design, SkyCore is built for speed and clarity, equipping AERODOM's staff with a world-class tool to excel in demanding operational environments.





More than a traditional database, SkyCore AODB revolutionises how airports manage information by eliminating data silos and automating core workflows in real-time. Designed to sit at the centre of a complex data network, it reduces dependency on manual inputs and human decision-making, ensuring every flight and process stays on track. Recognised with a Red Dot Award for Outstanding Interface & UX Design, SkyCore is built for speed and clarity, equipping AERODOM's staff with a world-class tool to excel in demanding operational environments. Allegra RMS (Dynamic Resource Management): Allegra RMS introduces the concept of dynamic airport operations, moving beyond traditional, static scheduling. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, Allegra provides automated, real-time allocation of gates, stands, and check-in counters. This approach allows AERODOM to optimise resource capacity instantly, turning operational complexity into simplicity. The result is a proactive system that not only strengthens resilience against delays but also enables the airport to unlock new revenue streams by maximising its infrastructure.





Allegra RMS introduces the concept of dynamic airport operations, moving beyond traditional, static scheduling. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, Allegra provides automated, real-time allocation of gates, stands, and check-in counters. This approach allows AERODOM to optimise resource capacity instantly, turning operational complexity into simplicity. The result is a proactive system that not only strengthens resilience against delays but also enables the airport to unlock new revenue streams by maximising its infrastructure. Airport Community App (The Mobile Collaboration Hub): Serving as the mobile pulse of the network, the Airport Community App unifies all operational teams on a single platform to ensure 24/7 connectivity. The app centralises fragmented communication and enables real-time collaboration to resolve issues before they escalate. By putting the entire airport in the palm of their hands, AERODOM's teams can make faster decisions, optimise passenger movement, and maintain peak performance in a fast-paced environment.

About AirportLabs

A global leader in aviation technology, AirportLabs delivers integrated, cloud-native tools that make airport operations simple. With over a decade of proven results and deployments at 100+ airports – including some of the world's busiest international hubs – AirportLabs helps operational teams work as one, with shared, real-time insight. By connecting critical systems and simplifying complex data instead of adding complexity, AirportLabs enables airports, airlines, and ground handlers to increase efficiency, strengthen resilience, and deliver a smoother passenger experience

About VINCI Airports

As the leading private airport operator in the world, VINCI Airports manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 14 countries. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build, and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions (scopes 1 and 2) across the network by 2050 while supporting local climate transitions in the territories.

About AERODOM

Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (AERODOM) is a leading Dominican company that holds the concession to operate six state airports in the Dominican Republic, a contract extending until 2060. AERODOM manages Las Américas International Airport (Santo Domingo), Gregorio Luperón (Puerto Plata), Presidente Juan Bosch and Arroyo Barril (Samaná), Dr. Joaquín Balaguer (Santo Domingo Norte), and María Montez (Barahona). As part of the VINCI Airports network since 2016, AERODOM is committed to the highest international standards of operational safety, service quality, and environmental sustainability, serving as a vital engine for the Dominican Republic's tourism and economic growth.

Contact: [email protected]

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SOURCE AirportLabs Limited