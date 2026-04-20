Fraport Greece and AirportLabs Partner to Optimise Operations Across 14 Regional Airports

LONDON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraport Greece has officially launched a network-wide digital transformation with the implementation of AirportLabs' Airport Community App. Following a successful tender, this strategic rollout covers all regional airports managed by Fraport Greece, marking a significant leap in operational connectivity and data-driven management.

A Trusted Partnership Scaled for Regional Excellence

Fraport Greece & AirportLabs Partnership (PRNewsfoto/AirportLabs Limited)

Building on the proven and trusted relationship between AirportLabs and Fraport's global operations, this partnership addresses the unique challenge of managing a diverse network of 14 regional hubs from a centralised headquarters. By moving away from fragmented communication, Fraport Greece is establishing a unified digital standard that ensures excellence from Thessaloniki to Rhodes.

The partnership commenced in November 2025. The transition has been swift and purposeful: as of February 2026, the system is fully operational in 14 airports, providing real-time oversight across the Greek landscape.

Centralised Oversight and Digitalised Inspections

The scale of managing a growing network of regional airports necessitated a powerful, unified tool to bridge the gap between individual sites and the headquarters level. A primary driver of this initiative is the full digitalisation and standardisation of airport inspections. By replacing fragmented legacy processes with a single, unified digital workflow, Fraport Greece ensures that every inspection across all 14 airports follows the same rigorous standard.

This move to a standardised, real-time digital environment allows Fraport Greece to collect consistent data network-wide, enabling leadership to make informed, data-backed decisions instantly. This ensures that safety, compliance, and operational excellence are maintained with absolute consistency at every location simultaneously.

"With the Airport Community App, we are introducing a mobile platform that delivers real-time operational information and enhances collaboration across our network of 14 airports. By consolidating key data into a single, accessible environment, we enable faster decision-making, improved coordination, and more efficient daily operations," said Niki Aspradaki, Data Analytics Manager at Fraport Greece.

Airport Community App: The Mobile Pulse of the Network

The Airport Community App serves as the central collaboration hub for the Fraport Greece network. Designed to eliminate communication silos, the app provides:

Real-Time Data Integration: Instant access to flight information, allowing teams to react to changes as they happen.

Instant access to flight information, allowing teams to react to changes as they happen. Digitalised Inspections: A paperless workflow for airport checks, ensuring compliance and rapid issue resolution.

A paperless workflow for airport checks, ensuring compliance and rapid issue resolution. HQ Oversight: Centralised visibility for Fraport Greece management to monitor performance across all 14 regional sites from a single platform.

Centralised visibility for Fraport Greece management to monitor performance across all 14 regional sites from a single platform. Enhanced Connectivity: A unified environment for airport staff and stakeholders to collaborate 24/7, reducing response times and improving operational resilience.

"Our collaboration with Fraport Greece is about creating a shared digital language across a complex network. By standardising and digitalising critical processes like inspections, we are helping teams move from reactive to proactive airport management. This rollout ensures that whether a team member is on the ground at a regional airport or in the central headquarters, they are looking at the same real-time truth to drive operational excellence,'' said Alexandra Stoica, Product Manager of Airport Community App.

For all media and marketing-related questions regarding AirportLabs, please contact the marketing team at [email protected] .

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About AirportLabs

A global leader in aviation technology, AirportLabs delivers integrated, cloud-native tools that make airport operations simple. With over a decade of proven results and deployments at 100+ airports – including some of the world's busiest international hubs – AirportLabs helps operational teams work as one, with shared, real-time insight. By connecting critical systems and simplifying complex data instead of adding complexity, AirportLabs enables airports, airlines, and ground handlers to increase efficiency, strengthen resilience, and deliver a smoother passenger experience

About Fraport Greece

Fraport Greece is responsible for maintaining, operating, managing, upgrading, and developing 14 regional airports in Greece. Committed to providing world-class service, Fraport Greece focuses on modernising infrastructure and implementing innovative technology to support the country's thriving tourism industry and enhance the travel experience for millions of annual passengers.

Contact

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SOURCE AirportLabs Limited